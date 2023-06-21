Christopher Kane closes his brand

Refinance your debt or find a buyer. This is the crossroads at which the English designer has arrived Christopher Kane, who decided to close his brand. To say it are international press sources according to which, if it does not find a buyer, the company would have already identified in Fts Recovery the director of reference to follow the liquidation phase.

“This difficult decision was made to give the company sufficient time to implement a bailout plan,” Christipher Kane said in a statement. “The main parties involved have been informed. An accelerated marketing period will now follow, in order to identify potential entities interested in refinancing the company’s debt or, alternatively, identify a buyer for the business and assets“, added the management.

Christopher Kane founded his company 17 years ago, establishing himself as a major name in the London Fashion Week. In his collections, the designer, who has also collaborated with in the past Donatella Versacehas explored topics such as science, space and human anatomy, each time confirming an ideal of exclusive elegance.

In 2013 Dry had acquired 51% of Christopher Kane, and then sold the shares to the designer in 2018. In the same year the designer had launched the second line, More Joy. Today the company is owned by Christopher Kane and his sister Tammy. On the business of the label – chosen in the past by personalities such as MichelleObama and the Princess of Wales – have impacted the pandemic and the consequent phases of lockdown: in 2020 Christopher Kane closed the store in Mount street, in London.