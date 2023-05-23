Chronic diseases, responsible for 70% of deaths in the world: WHO

Among the achievements of more than seven decades, the director highlighted the eradication of measles and advances in polio.

The World Health Organization (WHO) inaugurated this Sunday its annual assembly, which commemorates 75 years of existence and significant progress in public health, and during which it will seek that States guarantee more stable financing to carry out its work and to support a new international treaty so the world can better deal with future pandemics.

“Like the framework treaty for tobacco control, the pandemic treaty that member states are negotiating should be a landmark agreement that marks a paradigm shift in health security,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The treaty that includes all tobacco control measures is the only legal instrument negotiated at the WHO and currently legally binds 182 countries.

The WHO hopes that the treaty on pandemics, which seeks to remedy the greatest deficiencies that were observed in the fight against covid-19, will become the second agreement of this category within a year, since the intention is to be approved at the 2024 WHO assembly.

The assembly inaugurated today is attended by ministers and health officials from practically all of its 194 member states, at a time when the organization wants measures to be approved that will allow it to deal with a growing number of health crises in different parts of the world, aggravated by armed conflicts and the impact of climate change.

In his inaugural address, Tedros mentioned the biggest milestones in the history of the WHO, such as the eradication of measles and how close it is to achieving the same with polio and guinea worm, a crippling parasitic disease, and related to that, the extraordinary expansion of vaccination.

Currently there are thirty diseases that can be prevented by vaccines, among which thirteen are considered essential in national immunization programs. Recently, vaccines against Ebola and malaria have been approved.

Tedros also referred to the increase in life expectancy (from 43 to 73 years since the WHO was founded, with the greatest progression in the poorest countries), the reduction in maternal and child mortality and the advances in control of the HIV and tuberculosis epidemics.

“It is hard to imagine that the world would have experienced the same improvements if the WHO did not exist,” he said.

The director general of the WHO said that a pandemic -but one that the public does not identify as such- is smoking, whose causal relationship with lung cancer was scientifically proven in 1952, despite which the prevalence of smokers has increased since so.

When addressing this situation, he recalled the conduct of the tobacco companies, “who infiltrated the WHO”, forcing the organization’s collaborators “to begin to verify if they had been the object of wiretapping”, he commented, referring to events that occurred around to 1999, but which reveal that the work of the organization can collide with corporate interests.

As pending tasks in the short term, Tedros mentioned containing the increase in chronic diseases, which are responsible for 70% of deaths in the world; of obesity, as well as the improvement of mental health services, which covid-19 made clear that they are the weakest part of the health systems.

Chronic diseases include cardiovascular diseases (such as heart attacks and strokes), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma), and diabetes, among others.

On the occasion of its annual assembly, which will last until the 30th, the WHO announced the creation of an international surveillance network to detect new infectious diseases that could threaten international public health in time and to share information about them.

The organization said that for this purpose it will make available a platform to which countries from all regions can have access to track pathogens and share information, including samples of infectious agents.

EFE

