Home » Chronic diseases, responsible for 70% of deaths in the world: WHO
News

Chronic diseases, responsible for 70% of deaths in the world: WHO

by admin
Chronic diseases, responsible for 70% of deaths in the world: WHO

Among the achievements of more than seven decades, the director highlighted the eradication of measles and advances in polio.

The World Health Organization (WHO) inaugurated this Sunday its annual assembly, which commemorates 75 years of existence and significant progress in public health, and during which it will seek that States guarantee more stable financing to carry out its work and to support a new international treaty so the world can better deal with future pandemics.

“Like the framework treaty for tobacco control, the pandemic treaty that member states are negotiating should be a landmark agreement that marks a paradigm shift in health security,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The treaty that includes all tobacco control measures is the only legal instrument negotiated at the WHO and currently legally binds 182 countries.

The WHO hopes that the treaty on pandemics, which seeks to remedy the greatest deficiencies that were observed in the fight against covid-19, will become the second agreement of this category within a year, since the intention is to be approved at the 2024 WHO assembly.

The assembly inaugurated today is attended by ministers and health officials from practically all of its 194 member states, at a time when the organization wants measures to be approved that will allow it to deal with a growing number of health crises in different parts of the world, aggravated by armed conflicts and the impact of climate change.

In his inaugural address, Tedros mentioned the biggest milestones in the history of the WHO, such as the eradication of measles and how close it is to achieving the same with polio and guinea worm, a crippling parasitic disease, and related to that, the extraordinary expansion of vaccination.

See also  The spokesperson of the Chinese Air Force introduced the relevant situation of the Air Force's participation in the 14th China Air Show- Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China

Currently there are thirty diseases that can be prevented by vaccines, among which thirteen are considered essential in national immunization programs. Recently, vaccines against Ebola and malaria have been approved.

Tedros also referred to the increase in life expectancy (from 43 to 73 years since the WHO was founded, with the greatest progression in the poorest countries), the reduction in maternal and child mortality and the advances in control of the HIV and tuberculosis epidemics.

“It is hard to imagine that the world would have experienced the same improvements if the WHO did not exist,” he said.

The director general of the WHO said that a pandemic -but one that the public does not identify as such- is smoking, whose causal relationship with lung cancer was scientifically proven in 1952, despite which the prevalence of smokers has increased since so.

When addressing this situation, he recalled the conduct of the tobacco companies, “who infiltrated the WHO”, forcing the organization’s collaborators “to begin to verify if they had been the object of wiretapping”, he commented, referring to events that occurred around to 1999, but which reveal that the work of the organization can collide with corporate interests.

As pending tasks in the short term, Tedros mentioned containing the increase in chronic diseases, which are responsible for 70% of deaths in the world; of obesity, as well as the improvement of mental health services, which covid-19 made clear that they are the weakest part of the health systems.

Chronic diseases include cardiovascular diseases (such as heart attacks and strokes), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma), and diabetes, among others.

See also  I miss ex-President Thohir very much - Lombardia

On the occasion of its annual assembly, which will last until the 30th, the WHO announced the creation of an international surveillance network to detect new infectious diseases that could threaten international public health in time and to share information about them.

The organization said that for this purpose it will make available a platform to which countries from all regions can have access to track pathogens and share information, including samples of infectious agents.

EFE

You may also like

Continuously create a new situation of major-country diplomacy...

US stocks, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rise on...

IFPMA and Speak Up Africa launch the 2nd...

the contribution of civil society to open government

President Tshisekedi will make a state visit to...

Yeison Jiménez spoke of his ordeal after buying...

Concentrate on hard work and continue to create...

Requests regarding the post-concert Urban Park plan and...

Digital newspaper 23.05.2023 – Lääne Elu

Renowned journalist attacked the legacy of Diomedes Díaz;...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy