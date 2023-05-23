Chronic imperfections of the electoral system

In Colombia, the defects in the electoral system have never been cleaned up, they have been repaired and repaired, and fraud or deviations always appear.

Manipulations or alterations occur cyclically.

There were at least three civil wars in the 19th century that the authors among the causes indicate were also caused by electoral fraud such as the wars of 1885, 1895 and the war of a thousand days (1899/1902); other times from the same presidency in turn so that the chosen successor does not lose at the polls, as happened with the manipulated state or regional elections for the election of Rafael Núñez in 1880; in the election where Benjamín Herrera participated, 1923, where Pedro Nel Ospina was the “winner”; the abstention of the liberal party in 1950 due to lack of electoral guarantees in the face of the violence unleashed since 1946 exterminating Gaitanistas and the assassination of the leader in 1948, Laureano Gómez rising to power; another example, the fraud against Rojas Pinilla that originated the birth of the M-19) in 1970, and other elections; sometimes the fraudulent is made from the same Congress with tortious laws so that the opponents have difficulty obtaining the seats (as during the Regeneration presided over by Rafael Núñez) since 1886; on other occasions from the same National Registry of Civil Status altering the base of data .

During most of the 20th century, electoral fraud occurred with the collusion of the officials of the Registry managed by the politicians who had them appointed, they altered the count of the ballots manufactured and printed by the politicians themselves, many acts of violence were a response to those frauds, or removing the contender so he couldn’t participate.

The closed lists were drawn up by the electoral barons, caciques and gamonales who defined who entered or who was excluded. These lists generated authoritarianism by the so-called pen of the bosses. Threads of local and regional politicians, nurtured the national feud of a political boss who dispatched from Bogotá. Participation was then cut off.

“Throughout the recent past we have seen drug trafficking invest in campaigns, we have seen parapolitics, and vote-buying structures have been formed galore. The State was sometimes involved in these irregularities and they have led to the wear and tear of some ideas and political parties. The tensions that lead to the mobilization are not clearly electoral today and have been repressed by force. The coca-growing marches, the civic strike in Buenaventura and the national strikes have occurred when populations are cornered between the lack of opportunities and injustice. We should not be afraid when saying the word fraud.” (Acevedo, 2022)

One of the reasons for the political and electoral reform of 2003 was that, legislative act number 01 of that year made changes in aspects that transformed the regime of political parties and parts of the electoral system, alluding to issues such as legal status of the parties, the registration in the elections, the candidates, the internal statutes. The threshold, the financing of the parties, the internal popular consultations, the programmatic vote, the blank vote, the distribution figure and the electoral quotient, among others. The electoral quotient determines the promotion to the seats based on the number of votes. and no longer for being the substitute.

Then the open lists with the preferential vote were created, it was thought that with this the democratic participation would be achieved neatly, and the cacicazgos and baronazgos would end; but after 20 years it has been verified that the open lists with preferential voting did not correct the defects; On the contrary, appetites, fraud, unfair competition, illegal financing, disorder and anarchy of political parties, the loss of loyalty, which was not corrected with the law on benches, grew. And worse, each candidate on the open list overflowed, running campaigns as if they were aspiring for the presidency of the Republic, and not for Congress, the political parties were splintered and politics were disfigured. In this period 2022/2023 we see how the fall of the political reform and the observations to the electoral reform are due to various causes, micos and obstacles. Lack of transparency of congressmen who hinder social and political change.

Other:

Acevedo Guerrero Tatiana. “Blood and Fraud”. Column published in the newspaper El Espectador. www.elespectador.com // March 20 of the year 2022.

