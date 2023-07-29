Chuan City brand.Haoshi Haoshi – Everything you want to eat here

“Ministry of Economic Affairs 2023 Taiwan City Expo-North District Fair” made its grand debut at the plaza on the first floor of Taipei Railway Station today. With food leading the way, it shows the vitality of the recovery of traditional markets after the epidemic. This year (112) we have selected a total of all Taiwan 41 unique traditional markets and night market stalls, including the five-star LOHAS stalls awarded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs “Flinka” in Yingge Food Plaza in New Taipei City, “Ice Queen” in Xizhi Tourist Night Market in New Taipei City, Xizhi Tourism in New Taipei City Night market “Qiu Ji Dragon and Phoenix Legs”, New Taipei City Xizhi Xiufeng Market “Lu Niu Workshop”, New Taipei City Yong’an Market “Mujue Bakery”, Tainan City Madou District Fifth Market “Meat with Taste” and Hualien City Zhonghua Market “Zheng’s Local Chicken”, in addition to a variety of food stalls, there are also special stalls in traditional markets such as “Meixian Group Clothing” in Longshan Shopping Mall in Taipei City, and “Art Up and Face Social Enterprise” in Sanchong Central Market in New Taipei City. Full of Taiwan’s traditional markets and night markets.

Minister Wang Meihua of the Ministry of Economic Affairs attended the event and observed the on-site sales of the industry.Photo/Provided by the Ministry of Economic Affairs

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Meihua said that in the past three years, the Ministry of Economic Affairs has successively introduced many measures to prepare for the return of crowds to traditional markets and night markets. In addition to improving the anti-epidemic software and hardware facilities during the difficult period of the epidemic, to protect the health of vendors and consumers, and to launch the “Online Grocery Market, Night Market” website to boost online shopping.

Minister Wang Meihua of the Ministry of Economic Affairs further explained that she herself usually likes to visit traditional markets, and now that the border is open, more and more foreign tourists come to Taiwan to visit traditional markets and night markets first. The Ministry of Economic Affairs continues to assist The improvement of the market environment, the aesthetic transformation, and finally the strengthening of the marketing of the market is to make domestic and foreign tourists worthwhile and satisfied. The Ministry of Economic Affairs also hopes that the local government and all the stall owners can improve together with the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Do it year after year and get better every year.

This time I came to Taipei Station to participate in 24 markets and night markets, with a total of 41 stalls, bringing you delicious food and products from the north, central, south, and east. I hope that all friends can come and experience it for themselves. In addition to the traditional market and night market exhibition area and policy promotion area, there is also a dessert PK area at the event site. People who love desserts should not miss it. Welcome to visit Taipei Main Station with the whole family. If the public wants to know more about the event information of “2023 Taiwan City Expo-Taiwan Brand · Haoshi Delicious Food”, they can go to the “Taiwan Bazaar gogo shopping” fan group to inquire at any time! (https://www.facebook.com/NMgo.tw/).

