Chucula de chontilla, a drink with fiber and protein – Diario La Hora

Chontilla chucula, also called Borroque, colada, chicha,

it has many names not only here in Ecuador but in several countries

brothers, where it is consumed.

The chontilla (Bactris gasipaes) a seasonal fruit that every year in

the months of April and May is harvested to the delight of those who

prepare and enjoy the chucula, it is red in color and has a hard crust that

It comes from a palm tree that can measure up to 20 meters high.

It has a certain similarity to chontaduro, becoming more grainy.

small and of a different texture than when its extract is combined with

cooked ripe the result is extremely delicious.

A fruit that provides fiber and protein

Nutritionists assure that the consumption of this fruit gives a

optimal contribution to strengthen the immune system, as it is rich in

essential amino acids, proteins, polysaturated fatty acids, omega

3 and 6, as well as fiber and vitamins A, CYD, in addition to percentages in

carbohydrates and minerals such as iron, phosphorus, calcium and magnesium.

The producers mention that each year the production of

this fruit because the palm trees are being felled to extract

the hearts of palm, or they simply cut them down in order to change the crops for

banana, lemon, papaya, etc. Because this production can

represent higher economic returns.

As it is not a traditional crop, no cultural work is carried out on it and it is

takes advantage of in an artisanal, non-industrial way, what it does in some way

shape contributes to the extinction of this species.

The chontilla is produced in segments and is harvested when it is ready for consumption.

consumption, they are separated and stored in bags for later

marketing, which being a seasonal fruit has a very good

reception in markets and squares.

Preparation and consumption

For the preparation of the chucula, the seeds are chosen, for

Then take them to a container where they will be on the fire for

about half an hour or until soft.

After this, they are crushed manually to release all their

essence, meanwhile in a separate pot cook the

mature that must be soft to subsequently mash them and

incorporate them into the previously extracted chontilla juice, it can be

add sugar if necessary, it can be served hot or cold. Of

Either way, it will be a pleasure for the senses to consume this

drink that has a particularly sweet and incomparable smell and taste.

