​Chun’an wakes up the idle fields in winter, so that farmers dare to plant their wishes and will grow idle fields, which are valuable and make money in their spare time-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

​Chun’an wakes up the idle fields in winter, so that farmers dare to plant and will grow idle fields, which are valuable and make money in their spare time

On the afternoon of May 8, when Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, went to Xiajiang Village, Chun’an County for investigation, a field in Sunjiafan Village, Dashu Town was one of the inspection points.

Here, the new season of rice seedlings is ready, and the rattling agricultural machinery is busy plowing and transplanting. It is worth mentioning that in the 150 mu of permanent basic farmland in the food functional area centered on this area, 600,000 yuan of income has been generated “how long”, of which 260,000 yuan “ran” into the pockets of local people. 340,000 yuan filled the collective economy of the village.

To ensure food security, it is fundamental to keep the red line of cultivated land. However, the reality we have to face is that the economic benefits of food crops such as rice and wheat are low, and the production scale is easily squeezed by high-value crops such as seedlings and flowers, which leads to an imbalance between food crops and other crops, leading to a reduction in food production .

Chinese people want to hold the rice bowl in their own hands, and they have to pack their own food. To ensure food security, it is inevitable to adjust and optimize the planting structure of cultivated land through the rectification of the “non-grain” of cultivated land. In this process, Zhejiang has used the courage of “a strong man to break his wrist” to reduce the space for the development of profitable agriculture represented by famous tea and famous fruits in the past, and set hard targets to vigorously restore food production and consolidate the foundation of national food security.

Therefore, the importance of permanent basic farmland is self-evident. However, it is not easy to increase farmers’ income on this field. Does the non-grain control necessarily mean the decline of agricultural economic benefits? Can growing grain and increasing income have both? In the paddy field inspected by the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, we saw a possibility.

Solving for Seasonal Abandonment

This field is an experiment conducted by Chun’an County and Mingkanghui, an agricultural enterprise affiliated to Hailiang Group, at the end of last year. It is called the “Winter Leisure Field Joint Farmers and Common Wealth” project, and it is an important part of the “one hundred villages, one thousand mu, one billion yuan” production and marketing community built by the two parties.

Winter slack field is the arable land that is idle in winter. As the saying goes, sow in spring, plant in summer, harvest in autumn and store in winter. After autumn harvest, many lands that have completed the annual grain production task will be “seasonally abandoned” by the planters until they are planted again in the spring and summer of the next year.

“In Zhejiang, single-crop rice is sown in May and harvested in November; double-crop rice is sown in March, and late rice can be harvested in November. Then, the period between November and March or May of the next year is Winter leisure.” said the relevant person in charge of the Planting Division of the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

In fact, using the temperature and light conditions in winter to increase crops for one season is quite beneficial from the perspective of fertilizing the soil and controlling pests and diseases. Wheat and rapeseed, which are suitable for highly mechanized production, have also become the main force in promoting the “green winter” of farmland in many places in the province. However, according to incomplete statistics, among the more than 19 million mu of arable land in Zhejiang, nearly one million mu will go into “hibernation”, most of which are in mountainous areas.

Is it true that farmers who live off the land in winter and winter can really live in leisure and feel at ease? Not quite.

“Chun’an is a relatively backward mountainous county with eight mountains, half water and half fields. The precious cultivated land resources are our development capital that can make up for our shortcomings. We have been idle for half a year. Of course, we can’t feel at ease.” Deputy Director of Chun’an County Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau Yu Qingping said.

Why did farmland “hibernate” in the past? There are three main reasons: it is difficult to sell, so I dare not grow; the income is low, so I don’t want to grow; I don’t have technology, so I don’t know how to grow. After several struggles, they had no choice but to leave large tracts of farmland abandoned.

“To help and guide farmers to revitalize and utilize winter slack fields requires the cooperation of multiple forces. Our ‘winter slack fields unite farmers for common prosperity’ model is to join hands with leading agricultural enterprises and organize all parties to do it together.” Yu Qingping explain.

Increased income of more than 4,000 yuan per mu of land

In this experimental field in Chun’an, we can see breakthroughs in the three major pain points of technology, sales, and income that plague the use of winter leisure fields in mountainous areas——

“We, in conjunction with the Vegetable Institute of Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences and other expert teams, carefully selected some high-quality overwintering vegetable varieties with relatively low planting technology requirements, such as beef heart cabbage, Suzhou green, and a little carrot, and set up a technical team to provide them to the villages. Send resident technicians to provide technical guidance for the whole process of planting.” Li Xiaoying, director of the rural revitalization business department of Mingkanghui, said that in the first season of winter slack fields, key links such as seedling cultivation, planting, fertilizer application, and harvesting are all present. Professional technicians are present check.

During this period, the enterprise and the village collective formed a “production and marketing community”. The village organized villagers to plant and work, and Mingkanghui sold them at the bottom line. It used nearly 500 community fresh food stores in the Yangtze River Delta region and digital agricultural trade channels covering 380 towns and towns. Go to the dining tables of residents in nearby large and medium-sized cities to realize the omni-channel and normalized sales of ecological vegetables and fruits in mountainous areas.

Shuangdacai, which is grown in the open air and has a soft, waxy and slightly sweet taste, is exclusive to winter. “We put out the slogan ‘Eat raw and sweet’, launched the brand IP of ‘Shuangdacai’, and transformed the superior ecological conditions in mountainous areas into added value of products.” Li Xiaoying said that through a season of trial planting, the market of Chun’an Shuangdacai The response was very good, and the sales price was nearly 30% higher than that of greenhouse vegetables of the same variety and period.

“Facts have proved that with the upgrading of consumption, alpine frosted vegetables have become synonymous with high-quality vegetables, and their market demand has been successfully activated.” Li Xiaoying said that planting overwintering vegetables in mountainous areas in winter idle fields has become the secret of getting rich in Sunjiafan Village, the core village of Daxiajiang District. .

“Our village has a total of 192 households with 625 villagers. The young people are working outside the home, and the rest are old people in their 60s and 70s. They can’t bear heavy physical work, but they can grow vegetables.” Sunjiafan Village Party Branch Secretary and Village Committee Director Yu Suhe said that in the first year of planting, the village mobilized forty or fifty villagers to work in the winter slack fields. “It’s all familiar farm work. You can earn 100 to 120 yuan a day.” Jiang Juzhou, a 78-year-old villager, said happily. salary.

“In the face of a real increase in income, everyone’s enthusiasm was slowly mobilized. The average gain per mu of land reached 4,000 to 5,000 yuan. Combined with the income from rice planting in summer and autumn, it is on par with the annual planting benefits of economic crops such as tea.” Li Xiaoying said.

For more than 5 months, Mingkanghui took Sunjiafan Village as a demonstration, cooperated in nearly 1,000 mu of winter slack fields in the whole county, and harvested a total of 60 batches of overwintering vegetables, driving nearly 300 farmers to increase their income by more than 10,000 yuan.

Having tasted the sweetness, the enthusiasm for planting in the winter idle field was fully ignited. Right now, the “Winter Leisure Field Joint Farmers and Common Wealth” has started a new round of plans this year. This year’s intended planting scale has reached more than 5,000 mu, covering 23 towns in Chun’an County.

Shi Song, member of the Party committee of Hailiang Group and president of Mingkanghui Ecological Agriculture Group, revealed that at present, the “Winter Leisure Fields Joint Farmers and Common Wealth” projects in Lishui Songyang, Quzhou Changshan, Jiaxing Jiashan, Shaoxing Shengzhou and other places are also ready to go. The province intends to revitalize the winter idle fields and the scale has reached tens of thousands of mu.

The production and sales community continues to help increase income

Although winter has passed, the connotation of the production and sales community of “hundreds of villages, tens of thousands of acres and billions of yuan” has continued to evolve, and continues to create and increase income.

It is understood that Sunjiafan Village, which is at the forefront, has taken action again and signed a production and marketing agreement with Mingkanghui on the Qiandao Lake “Liu Da Chicken” breeding project. At present, 3,000 “Liu Da chickens” raised under the forest are being hatched, and village cadres are actively mobilizing farmers to take care of raising chicks.

Xue Dingwen, president of Mingkanghui Rural Revitalization Group, said that in the future, Chun’an will rely on 5 villages with strong vegetable industries, 20,000 “walking chickens” under the forest, and 600,000 Qiandao Lake laying hens, through the production and sales community of “hundreds of villages, thousands of acres and billions” , to truly transform the good scenery of Qiandao Lake into “good money scenery”.

“We are planning to take Chun’an as the center and recruit a group of new farmers from 26 counties in the mountainous area of ​​Zhejiang. Mingkanghui will lead the class to start classes and study, and they will go to the base, logistics, stores and other front-line rotations to help young agricultural talents grow rapidly into mountainous areas.” Rich partner’.” Xue Dingwen said.

In the fields of Sunjiafan Village, Dashu Town, Chun’an, we saw that from capital to technology, from varieties to channels, a double chain of “production, study and research + production, supply and marketing” is gradually becoming clear, ” Under the model of “government + enterprise + cooperative + farmers” four-party cooperation and common prosperity, stable grain supply and high efficiency per mu are no longer contradictory. The revitalization of mountainous industries and the high-quality development of agriculture have unlimited possibilities.