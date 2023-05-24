Chungbuk Office of Education Promotes ‘Revision of Position Management Criteria for Subordinate Positions’… Union “Stop” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

Administrative position 6/7 school duty period reduced from 2 to 3 years → 1 year and 6 months

Extend the service period from 6 years to 8 years at the head office, and apply the 4 major misconduct in charge of human resources

[청주=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Jae-gwang = When the Chungcheongbuk-do Office of Education pushed for a revision of the ‘Position Management Standards’ to reduce the period of school duty for administrative officials and extend the length of service at the main office, the civil servants’ union protested.

On the 24th, the Chungcheongbuk-do Office of Education branch of the National Public Officials Union Education Office issued a statement and said, “As a result of a survey of 557 local public officials, 80% of the union members opposed the revision of the Office of Education position management standards.” Stop the reorganization immediately,” he insisted.

The Provincial Office of Education formed a Task Force (TF) team to revise the position management standards and made an administrative advance notice of the amendment (May 12 ~June 1st).

The main point of the amendment is to reduce the compulsory period of school service to 1 year and 6 months for grade 7 (2 years) and grade 6 (3 years), respectively, and to increase the period of service at the main office from 6 to 8 years. In particular, the position of the public official in charge of human resources is included in the content that the superintendent of education applies the four major corruptions of ‘receipt of money and entertainment, embezzlement and misappropriation of public money, drinking, and sexual misconduct’, and is determined separately by the superintendent.

The union said, “In the institutional working environment where public officials work like machine parts, the amendment is nothing more than a return to the old culture of sticking to people in the past, contrary to the principle of rotational work, by institutionalizing long-term work for public officials in low-level positions (7th grade and below) who suffer from overwork.” pinched

“The reason why public institutions set the position management standards is to prepare moral and reasonable standards and systems such as the telegraph system, so that anyone can make predictable personnel appointments and ensure procedural transparency and fairness in administration,” he said. “The unilateral and arbitrary amendment This will result in regressing the treatment of local public officials to the past,” he pointed out.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]