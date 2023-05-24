Home » Chungbuk Office of Education Promotes ‘Revision of Position Management Criteria for Subordinate Positions’… Union “Stop” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
News

Chungbuk Office of Education Promotes ‘Revision of Position Management Criteria for Subordinate Positions’… Union “Stop” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

by admin
Chungbuk Office of Education Promotes ‘Revision of Position Management Criteria for Subordinate Positions’… Union “Stop” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

Administrative position 6/7 school duty period reduced from 2 to 3 years → 1 year and 6 months

Extend the service period from 6 years to 8 years at the head office, and apply the 4 major misconduct in charge of human resources

[청주=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Jae-gwang = When the Chungcheongbuk-do Office of Education pushed for a revision of the ‘Position Management Standards’ to reduce the period of school duty for administrative officials and extend the length of service at the main office, the civil servants’ union protested.

On the 24th, the Chungcheongbuk-do Office of Education branch of the National Public Officials Union Education Office issued a statement and said, “As a result of a survey of 557 local public officials, 80% of the union members opposed the revision of the Office of Education position management standards.” Stop the reorganization immediately,” he insisted.

The Provincial Office of Education formed a Task Force (TF) team to revise the position management standards and made an administrative advance notice of the amendment (May 12 ~June 1st).

The main point of the amendment is to reduce the compulsory period of school service to 1 year and 6 months for grade 7 (2 years) and grade 6 (3 years), respectively, and to increase the period of service at the main office from 6 to 8 years. In particular, the position of the public official in charge of human resources is included in the content that the superintendent of education applies the four major corruptions of ‘receipt of money and entertainment, embezzlement and misappropriation of public money, drinking, and sexual misconduct’, and is determined separately by the superintendent.

See also  Rob Brezsny Capricorn horoscope 12/18 August 2021

The union said, “In the institutional working environment where public officials work like machine parts, the amendment is nothing more than a return to the old culture of sticking to people in the past, contrary to the principle of rotational work, by institutionalizing long-term work for public officials in low-level positions (7th grade and below) who suffer from overwork.” pinched

“The reason why public institutions set the position management standards is to prepare moral and reasonable standards and systems such as the telegraph system, so that anyone can make predictable personnel appointments and ensure procedural transparency and fairness in administration,” he said. “The unilateral and arbitrary amendment This will result in regressing the treatment of local public officials to the past,” he pointed out.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

You may also like

Another fatality after storms in Italy

Rabat.. Security coordination overthrows an implicated in a...

Assembly of Risaralda, approved 7 billion for important...

Xi Jinping sends congratulatory letter to “2023 China...

Monument protection: Demolished villa in Dresden must be...

“Celebrating the International Day for Biodiversity”

The terms of the collegiate

Amok threat online: Hattingen school closed today –...

Blue night: Millonarios beat Peñarol 3-1 in Sudamericana

He Lifeng Attends China-Russia Business Forum and Delivers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy