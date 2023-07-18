Chunshuitang French fries 105 yuan She was surprised that the former employee revealed the key

Chunshuitang’s “french fries 105 yuan” she saw that the portion was too shocking, and the former staff revealed 2 reasons

Taiwan’s well-known tea chain “Chunshuitang” sells all kinds of drinks and meals, but the price is not cheap. A female netizen said that she ordered Chunshuitang on the delivery platform a few days ago, and the French fries cost 105 yuan. She was greedy at the time As soon as my heart clicked down, I didn’t expect “as soon as I opened it, I was shocked”, and the square carton was only filled with about half.

The post sparked a lot of discussion, and some former employees of Chunshuitang explained that French fries are more expensive because the ketchup is “reconstituted”, which is a cumbersome process. In addition, many branches are located in department stores, and the rental cost is naturally reflected in the product price.

A female netizen posted on the “Dcard” forum and pointed out that although she knew that Chunshuitang was more expensive than ordinary simple meals, she would still eat it when she was in a good mood. I ordered an extra serving of French fries, but I was surprised when I received it. The price of French fries was as high as 105 yuan, but the portion was very small.

The exposure of the post caused a lot of discussion. Netizens commented, “Is this French fries made of gold?”, “The cost of frying these by yourself is not 15 yuan.” , “I often order Chunshuitang for delivery. This amount is normal, and it is the same every time I order it.” , chatting with friends for a long time.”

This post also caught a netizen who claimed to be a former employee to respond. He said that the reason why Chunshuitang’s French fries are expensive is because the tomato sauce is specially made, and the production process is troublesome; in addition, many branches are in department stores. , the rent will also be reflected in the selling price of the product.

(Fang Yiqian, China Times News Network)

