Church sees Corona policy in parts critically

Erfurt (epd). Three years after the outbreak of the corona pandemic, parts of the Evangelical Church in Central Germany are critical of the political decisions that have been made. Many measures to contain the disease were terribly excessive, said the Central German regional bishop Friedrich Kramer on Tuesday evening as part of a discussion at the International Martin Luther Foundation in Erfurt. But today the level of knowledge is different than at the beginning of the pandemic.

Critical voices, including those from his church, did not get through to the media. There were beautiful moments in the Evangelical Church in Central Germany, but also total failure. On the one hand, there was more time for pastoral discussions. On the other hand, churches were closed for weeks without need. The decisions would have been in the freedom of the evangelical congregations.

The Leipzig theologian Rochus Leonhardt criticized an almost sacred glorification of the vaccination of parts of the church during the pandemic. In individual cases, “of the Holy Syringe” was even preached in an inappropriate way.

The former Thuringian Prime Minister Christine Lieberknecht (CDU) complained about exclusion in the debate at the time. “I’m amazed at how scientists who had been recognized up until then were insulted overnight because they didn’t want to follow the majority opinion based on their scientific knowledge,” said the former pastor. Many people are now afraid that the mechanisms used to fight the pandemic could be repeated in other areas.