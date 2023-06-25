Church: Steen becomes the first female bishop in Schleswig and Holstein

Kirche Steen becomes the first female bishop in Schleswig and Holstein



Kirsten Fehrs (lr), bishop in the districts of Hamburg and Lübeck, Pastor Nora Steen, theological director of the Christian Jensen College in Breklum (CJK) and newly elected bishop for the districts of Schleswig and Holstein. photo

© Georg Wendt/dpa

The district of Schleswig and Holstein gets its first female bishop. The state synod elected Pastor Nora Steen in the third ballot on Saturday. She follows Gothart Magaard – and prevailed over his brother.

Pastor Nora Steen becomes the first female bishop in the district of Schleswig and Holstein of the North Church. The state synod of the North Church elected the 46-year-old on Saturday in Rendsburg in the third ballot. She got 106 votes. There were 24 abstentions and one invalid vote. Steen thanked her for her trust after her election. “I’m looking forward to many good and also happy and cheerful moments because our church is worth it and because people need us.”

In the first two rounds of voting, neither the theological director of the Christian Jensen College in Breklum nor the second candidate, Friedemann Magaard (58), parish pastor in Husum, had achieved the necessary majority of 79 votes. The state synod has 156 members.

Steen received 71 votes in the first ballot and 76 in the second. Magaard first got 56, then 53 votes. He then announced that he would no longer contest the necessary third ballot. Magaard wished Steen courage and bright energy. Regarding the outcome of the election, he said: “Officially, Ms. President, it sounds a bit like an acquittal.”

The incumbent Gothart Magaard, older brother of the bishop candidate, will retire on November 1st. The choice between Magaard and Steen was not considered a substantive decision. President Ulrike Hillmann said that both candidatures had been well received by the public. Both are wonderful candidates.

In her application speech to the synod, Steen emphasized that the church is needed in society. “More necessary than ever in these times of crisis.” She emphasized: “My heart burns for this church.” Everyone should find a safe place in the church. Church structures are no longer deceptive everywhere. Pastors, volunteers are overburdened, exhausted. Many lack a compass as to where the church is headed. “The more uncertain times become, the more democracy shakes.”

According to studies, the decline in members cannot be stopped, said Steen. “We have to learn a lot of new things.” The core of the brand, the message of the church, is no longer passed on in families.

As one of her strengths, she listed the ability to address uncomfortable topics, if necessary against resistance. People did not want a pastorally smooth facade.

When he applied, Magaard said, “My father shaped me with a deep longing for peace.” He has an understanding of a political church that interferes. He missed a reaction to the strengthening of the AfD in the local elections in Schleswig-Holstein in May. He was a candidate not because of his brother, but because of his experience. “The next ten years will be tough.” The church will consist of fewer people, but they could be more of the church.

With a good 868,500 Protestant Christians, the district of Schleswig and Holstein is the largest in the North Church. Bishop’s seat is Schleswig.

North Church for bishop election

dpa

#Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

