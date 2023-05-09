Home » Churo Diaz TV YouTube channel was hacked
News

Churo Diaz TV YouTube channel was hacked

by admin
Churo Diaz TV YouTube channel was hacked

The official YouTube channel: Churo Diaz TV, was hacked during the last Vallenato Festival and the music organization denounces the fact and manages the recovery of this important social network.

On the YouTube channel: Churo Diaz TV, the artist has all his official videos, interviews and special moments of his musical career.

The manager of Rey Guajiro, ‘Negro’ Mendoza indicated that he has already contacted a specialized staff to recover this account that offers a variety of information on the artist’s latest videos and his complete musical catalog.

The Churo Diaz TV channel received a YouTube plaque last December for exceeding 100,000 followers.

See also  The interference of politics - Christian Raimo

You may also like

Perf. des Togolais d’Afrique: Bassa Djeri Sabirou impassable,...

Students in La Ulloa demand guarantees for their...

The stamp celebrating the 75th anniversary of the...

Chinese diplomat expelled for intimidating Canadian MP

The ratification of 3 bills of vital interest...

They arrest a man who was carrying 20kg...

The 10 best books on the history of...

Tesla’s price cuts hit Lucid’s net loss in...

Goyo received the award as Change Agent

Barracelli, the program for the companies of southern...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy