Churo Diaz TV YouTube channel was hacked

The official YouTube channel: Churo Diaz TV, was hacked during the last Vallenato Festival and the music organization denounces the fact and manages the recovery of this important social network.

On the YouTube channel: Churo Diaz TV, the artist has all his official videos, interviews and special moments of his musical career.

The manager of Rey Guajiro, ‘Negro’ Mendoza indicated that he has already contacted a specialized staff to recover this account that offers a variety of information on the artist’s latest videos and his complete musical catalog.

The Churo Diaz TV channel received a YouTube plaque last December for exceeding 100,000 followers.

