Chuty, winner of the Red Bull Batalla Internacional 2023

The Colombian reached the final after eliminating three rappers more experienced than himlike the Chilean Nitro and the Spanish Gazir, who arrived as one of his favorites, like his compatriot, Chuty.

Third place, which was decided before the final was held, went to the Argentine Mechawho qualified directly for the 2024 final that will be held on European soil, as he will return to Spain after four years.

According to this, In 2024, Chuty, Fat N and Mecha already have their place assured in one of the most important Spanish-speaking freestyle competitions, where they will once again compete for the coveted belt.

The announcement of the next venue was also made in the middle of the competition through a dynamic with digital bracelets that illuminated with the colors of the flag of the European country that, on more than one occasion, has left a Red Bull Batalla champion.

Chuty, champion of the Red Bull Batalla 2023

The Spaniard, who arrived as a favorite in this competition, managed to prevail against the Colombian in a final battle in which, from the beginning, he showed himself to be a little superior to Fat N.

After a unanimous vote by the jury, The Spaniard put on the winner’s belt and, now, he will have to defend his title at home in the next Red Bull battle to be held in Spain.

With this victory, The Spanish will be able to display all the major international trophies on its shelvessince Red Bull Batalla was what he needed to enter the hall of fame of Spanish-speaking MCs in history.