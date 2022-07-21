Original title: Chuxiong Prefecture ushered in the peak period for the delivery of college entrance examination admission notices

On July 19, 2 candidates received the first batch of admission notices

“Hello, classmates! I’m the courier of Chuxiong Prefecture Postal Branch. Your college entrance examination admission letter has arrived. Congratulations, please sign for it.” Admission to People’s Public Security University. It is reported that on July 19, the first batch of college entrance examination admission notices in the state reached more than 300, and the delivery of college entrance examination admission notices entered a peak period and will continue until the end of August.

The reporter learned that Shi Yujun and Li Xiangrong, who received the admission letter from the People’s Public Security University of China that day, are both science students, from the same high school in Chuxiong City, and their fathers are people’s policemen. Shi Ruping, Shi Yujun’s father, said excitedly: “I used to be a classmate with Li Xiangrong’s father, but now our sons are classmates again and have become reserve police officers, which is a kind of inheritance.”

Xu Tao, deputy manager of the General Department of Chuxiongzhou Branch of China Post Group Co., Ltd., reminded that this year, admission notices for college entrance examinations began to be mailed on a large scale. Candidates and parents who have registered their phone numbers can pay attention to the EMS China Post Express Logistics Public Account, and pass the admission ticket number at any time. To check the delivery status of the admission letter, candidates and parents are requested to keep their mobile phones open, prepare their ID cards and admission tickets, so that after the admission letter arrives, the delivery personnel will get in touch with the recipient as soon as possible to ensure that the college entrance examination admission letter is fast. Accurate and safe delivery to the recipient. (Qiu Junzhu)