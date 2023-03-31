Original title: Chuxiong Shuangbai: In March, the tea mountain is busy with farming and it is a good “spring”

One bud, one leaf, one touch of fragrance, one person and one basket of tea are busy. In March of Yangchun, when you walk into the Baijiahe Tea Factory in Anlongbao Township, Shuangbai County, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, you will find the fragrance of spring in a sea of ​​emerald green. Gently pick a piece of bud, and the spring will swim around your fingertips. The life of the whole Chashan villagers will also move towards “spring” with a scent of tea.

In the tea garden, tea farmers carry tea baskets on their waists, and dance their hands quickly on the tea trees, skillfully picking fresh spring tea buds. With just a pinch and a lift, the fresh and tender tea buds quickly slide into the tea basket, and the face of the tea grower is full of joy of harvest. “Taking advantage of the good weather recently, we stepped up picking. In one day, we can pick more than 30 catties of tea and earn 200 yuan a day.” Tea farmer Bai Shaofeng said with a smile.

Baijiahe Tea Factory is located in Baijiahe Village Committee. The natural ecological conditions are good, and the climate and soil are suitable for the growth of tea trees. There are rich tea tree resources in the territory. The unique geographical location and climate environment make the tea soup golden and bright, with strong aroma and refreshing tea soup. , Lips and teeth leave fragrance. There are more than 350 acres of ecological tea gardens in the tea factory that can be visited and experienced. Every picking and enjoying are full of romantic spring scenery, and every tasting and drinking are full of natural charm. “During the peak season of spring tea picking, the tea factory can pick more than 300 catties of fresh leaves per mu, earning about 10,000 yuan, and realizing a total economic income of 3.5 million yuan. The tea is mainly sold to Chuxiong, Kunming and other places.” Bai Jiahe Said Bai Yongping, the person in charge of the tea factory.

In recent years, the Baijiahe Village Committee has adopted the business model of “cooperative + base + farmers” to vigorously develop the agriculture-tourism integration industry integrating tea sightseeing, picking, and processing experience, driving 8 villages including Longhudian Village, Shangdu Village, and Xincun. 25 households in a village group have increased their income, truly turning the tea industry into a “green bank” for local people to increase their income and get rich, and embarked on a road of rural revitalization of “one village, one product, one characteristic”.

For the future development plan of Baijiahe Tea Factory, Bai Yongping has plans in mind: “Next, we will further improve processing technology and product packaging, especially increase training for tea farmers in tea planting and tea picking techniques to ensure The picked and produced tea leaves are of high quality, good quality, good price, and good sales, making our spring tea an important channel for tea farmers to increase their income and get rich at the beginning of spring every year.” (Yang Ke and Dong Wei)