CHWs brave the weather and bring free vaccines to populations – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Community health workers (CHWs) accompanied by supervisors are crisscrossing the neighborhoods of Greater Lomé this week to catch up with children and pregnant women who have missed their vaccinations. The editorial staff of Togotopnews followed this June 09, 2023 a team in the Adamavo district, commune Golfe 6.

Already 7 am, the team met at the Adamavo Medico-Social Center (CMS) to receive the latest advice and guidance. At eight o’clock, it is the descent on the ground. Organized in small groups made up of CHWs and hygiene assistants with a supervisor behind, the team ignores the stagnant water that litters the alleys during this rainy period that makes some houses difficult to access. It provides free vaccines to children between the ages of zero and five and to pregnant women.

They are easily identifiable through their blue vests and white T-shirts on the back of which is written an awareness message: “ Let’s protect our children against vaccine-preventable diseases “. On their shoulder hangs a jug in which the various vaccines retained are kept.

At the entrance to each house, they take care to greet the citizens kindly or press the bell to announce their presence. In front of each concession, the CHWs check the vaccination records of children and the prenatal consultation records of pregnant women. This, they explain, so as not to repeat the vaccines that are already administered.

Maman Antoinette was notified the day before the visit of the vaccinators. She comes out of her room with two booklets in her hand. She is up to date for her vaccination but Antoinette, her granddaughter missed two vaccines: RR (measles, rubella) and MenAfricVac. Thanks to this campaign, the latter has caught up. An action that his mother appreciated, especially the mobile strategy. ” I followed the newspaper and community announcements. I told myself that this is an opportunity not to be missed for the health of my child. I liked the fact that the hospital gets closer to the populations through this door-to-door “commented the pregnant woman.

Opposite this house are two twins born in 2020 who missed a vaccination. They are also recovered respectively with the MenAfricVac. A little further on, it’s mom Ubertine, pregnant, who missed a prenatal consultation appointment. She benefited from VAT and her child from RR2.

In the field, the agents do not just vaccinate. They give advice and especially urge pregnant women to go regularly to health centers and to keep appointments.

7 days of vaccination

This vaccination session takes place from June 5 to 11, 2023 and is part of the African Vaccination Day. ” It is a day that is celebrated every year to be able to catch up with children who have not had to complete their series of vaccinations; and integrate other health activities. These are the routine vaccines for children from zero to five years old “, underlined Inoussa Koeting, Focal point of the expanded program of vaccination of Zone 2 of the DPS Gulf.

Observation in the field, we find children who are incompletely vaccinated. Other parents are reluctant to free vaccination or still some keep the anti-covid-19 vaccine psychosis. The agents do not hesitate to explain to them the context of the campaign and the merits of the vaccination.

This vaccination campaign, which benefits from the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health, has made it possible to achieve targets. ” In the Golfe health district, on the first day, the Ségbé team had vaccinated 81 children; the sensitization team which is at the Baguida roundabout vaccinated 124 people including 99 children and 24 women. Yesterday, according to the Adakpamé report, 82 children and pregnant women were vaccinated. Each neighborhood benefited from an awareness day “, confided Inoussa Koeting.

In addition, to make their task easier, the CHWs of the Golfe 6 municipality are asking for boots and raincoats to cross the flooded areas and face the bad weather.

Atha Assan