CIA chief secretly visits China

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said CIA Director Burns made a secret visit to China last month. The intelligence official has made several sensitive visits, including a visit to Russia in late 2021 to discuss signs that Moscow was preparing to invade Ukraine.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) An unnamed U.S. official told the media on Friday (June 2),CIA Director William Burns Secretly visited China in May.

“Last month, Chief Burns traveled to Beijing to meet with his Chinese counterparts and stressed the importance of maintaining smooth lines of communication in intelligence,” the official said.

The official did not provide further details about the meeting.

The CIA does not regularly publish the travel records of its chiefs.

The Associated Press quoted a second anonymous source as saying Burns had met only with intelligence officials and not with political leaders.

Tensions between China and the United States have not yet eased

friday,U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin had a brief conversation with his Chinese counterpart at the Shangri-La Security Summit in Singapore, but the Pentagon said it did not constitute a “substantive exchange.” Beijing rejected Austin’s request to hold talks with Li Shangfu during the event.

Since 2018, Li Shangfu has been under US sanctions over China‘s purchase of Russian-made weapons and equipment.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a trip to China scheduled for February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over U.S. airspace. Washington said efforts were underway to reschedule the visit.

The relationship between the two great powersTaiwanTensions have grown over the status of China‘s U.S. and China, as well as Beijing’s claims to parts of the South China Sea.

U.S. restrictions on exports of microchips, chip technology and manufacturing equipment have also exacerbated the tension.

U.S. says willing to engage with China without preconditions

US National Security Adviser Sullivan said China had not yet shown a willingness to “separate strategic stability from broader relationship issues”.

“That’s why we’re also ready to engage with China without preconditions, to help ensure that competition is managed and doesn’t turn into conflict,” he said Friday in a speech at the Arms Control Association.

Sullivan said he raised the issue during two days of talks in May with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi. “We’ll see what China chooses,” he said.

(AFP, Reuters, AP)

