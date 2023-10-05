Ciao Ciao Ciao the new hit by Maria Da Vinci News Berlin – News Berlin Leisure Current news on the Internet

Who doesn’t know that, meeting the “great holiday love” and then comes the inevitable day of farewell. Finding the right words here is not always easy. In Italian there is the word “CIAO”, i.e. “HELLO”, which can also mean seeing you again. Freshly in love back from vacation, Maria Da Vinci has now captured exactly this scenario musically. Yes, also with the promise: “Ciao Ciao Ciao – I’ll be back”…

With this interpretation, who wouldn’t want to lie in the arms of the spirited Swiss woman and fully follow her loving statement of reunion and shared love. The southern temperament gives this hit a heart-warming fire and when you listen to it, it awakens pure passion for the next summer, for seeing friends again and for the fulfillment of your great love.

With this new CD, Maria Da Vinci also maintains her homeland connection to Italy. What’s more, if you listen carefully you quickly notice the homesickness for their Italian roots. For Maria Da Vinci, the language is of secondary importance, whether German or Italian, the words are important. Words of security and words of togetherness. This is exactly what the power woman does in her concerts, which are bilingual and multilingual, like now with her new single “CIAO CIAO CIAO”.

Despite the ups and downs, Maria Da Vinci is a symbol of an absolutely positive attitude to life, of female strength and of pure vitality. The lively singer is full of energy and her new song is her thank you for the past summer, her thank you to her fans, friends, to everyone who loves the romantic, lively Italo hit… “CIAO CIAO CIAO” – Maria Da Vinci

Ciao Ciao Ciao (I love you) German versionDE-F28-23-350-01 / 2:16

Ciao Ciao Ciao (my Love) ital. Version DE-F28-23-364-01 / 2:55

Music by Diego Stanissa, dee jay RUFUS

Lyrics by Diego Stanissa, Ralph Bogard

Arranged by Robin Masters

Publishing by JAY KAY Music, Nice Musikverlag

Produced by Robert Meister

Co.-Produced by Jürgen Rufus Kerber

Cover Photo by Hardy Wagner

Video by Ralph Bogard

Cover design Yvonne Kerber by www.jaykay.de

