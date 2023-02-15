Inaugurated in 2022 with the purpose of conserving and distributing genetic resources of three of the most important crops for human and animal nutrition in the world, improving their conservation methods and allowing the public to learn about the key importance of crop genetic diversity , the Semillas del Futuro building received the Leed Platinum v4 Certification, which distinguishes it as an intelligent and sustainable building.

The construction, located at the headquarters in Palmira, Valle, of the Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), becomes the first germplasm bank in the world that has obtained the certification in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

The germplasm bank has an external review for the management of culture collections, determining that it works with the highest technical and scientific standards in relation to other germplasm banks in the world.

Semillas del Futuro has an ecological construction system that contributes to creating a healthier and more sustainable environment, improving indoor air quality and reducing pollution through energy efficiency, reduced water consumption and the selection of friendly materials. with the environment. The building is energetically sustainable with solar panels and a leather canopy to repel solar radiation.

Among the outstanding features of the building is the 100% raw water from the rainwater collection system, the air quality with a filtered air renewal system and a storage room and waste separation seeking to recycle or reuse the most of the elements during the operation.

The platform area has an architectural design that is based on the climatic conditions of the environment in order to take advantage of the available resources with the least environmental impact and with the aim of obtaining the lowest possible energy consumption in the building. Similarly, 40% of the building’s energy is supplied by means of solar panels located near the building.

Likewise, different elements were included in the Bank’s design, generating a direct connection with nature with more than 100 trees planted native or adapted to the region.

In its design process, Semillas del Futuro implemented different sustainability strategies and the building’s performance was evaluated based on several criteria, including location and site, water, energy materials, and air quality. For the construction of the building, USD$17.2 million were invested and the architectural design was in charge of AEV architects.

Food insurance

It should be noted that Semillas del Futuro is a state-of-the-art germplasm bank, which is part of the 11 international CGIAR banks, strategically located in centers of crop diversity, and its operation is focused on conserving and distributing efficiently and effectively. the genetic resources of three key crops for human and animal nutrition: beans, cassava and tropical forages. These genetic resources are kept in custody for the countries, under the regulations of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (TIRPFA) of the FAO.

“Seeds of the Future is not only a repository for some of the world‘s most important crops, it is also a hub of innovation that constantly trains scientists, and develops new ways to protect biodiversity for better diets, resilient incomes, and a cleaner environment. healthy,” said Joe Tohme, Director of the Crops for Nutrition and Health area of ​​the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT.

About LEED certification

LEED certification, which was developed in 1993 by the US Green Building Council (the Green Building Council of the United States), is a set of standards and requirements with which compliance it is understood that certified buildings are sustainable. The certificate is based on scientific standards, rewards the use of sustainable strategies in all construction processes of the building, from where it is located, to the efficiency of water and energy use, the selection of sustainable materials and providing high interior environmental quality.

