The prefect of Belluno, Mariano Savastano, climbed to 2100 meters of Mount Rite, above Cibiana, and was enchanted by the panorama. He also found snow. And, after a visit to the town of murals, he complimented the mayor Mattia Gosetti both for the effectiveness of the Administration and for the initiative of his fellow citizens.

«The prefect had already asked me for some time to be able to visit Cibiana and Reinhold Messner’s Museum in the Clouds. It was a pleasure to accompany him in an official capacity.”

The museum has already been closed since the end of September, but whoever manages it has gladly gone up to reopen it.

«The visit», says the mayor, «proved to be an excellent opportunity to discuss many local issues, such as the need to maintain an administrative presence in Cibiana, despite the few inhabitants of the town, and the many problems that afflict local citizens and entrepreneurs due to increases in energy costs».

Cibiana, as we know, is the seat of an important key company, Errebi, which employs a large part of the inhabitants of Cibiana. He is part of a multinational company but, despite the difficult logistical situation, he does not intend to abandon his post.

«The prefect Savastano took our signals and guaranteed maximum availability towards our territory», the mayor Gosetti says, «finally he complimented with great enthusiasm for our tourist offer, the village and murals he liked very much and the Monte Rite left him breathless», underlines Gosetti.

“This place deserves to be known, we must work to improve the promotion and highlight this wonderful offer of our province,” said the prefect. Savastano also paid many compliments to all citizens and businesses, with particular attention also towards the Errebi company, which «despite the difficulties due to logistics that are not easy due to altitude and road conditions, is a competitive reality on the market and which helps to maintain many local families.

A small miracle in a peripheral area, far from major communication routes. “The prefect’s statements filled us with pride,” concludes Mayor Gosetti.