Cicpc stopped the murderers! Young man reported missing was found dead in Barrancas del Orinoco

Cicpc officials clarified the heinous murder of a 22-year-old young man in Monagas

Cicpc arrested the murderers

Cicpc officials attached to the Coordination of Crimes Against Persons of the Temblador Municipal Delegation, clarified the atrocious homicide of Tomas Valerio Altriaga Urbina (22)who was reported missing on April 15 in Ciudad Guayana, Bolívar state.

The man was found lifeless in the Las Josefera sector in Barrancas del Orinoco, Sotillo municipality, Monagas state, on April 16.

After the discovery, the police officers began the investigation process, where they determined that, Luis Eduardo Singh Doobay (22), Carlos David Bastardo Hernández (18) and a 17-year-old boy (all arrested), they offered the victim a transport of merchandise and took him under deceit to the area where he was found.

Once there, Luis allegedly drew a firearm and fired it at Altriaga, immediately killing him.

The arrest of the material authors of the act was recorded in the Ali Primera, Mata Gorda and Simón Bolívar sectors of Barrancas del Orinoco.

Likewise, it was learned that the revolver-type firearm with which the victim was murdered was provided by Edixon Fernandez Rincón Barreto (42); who was captured in the Centro sector of Barrancas del Orinoco, where he was also apprehended Adrian Esteban Rincon (34)who were also domesticating an animal of the feline species (Cunaguaro), in order to market it later.

Similarly, officials recovered the murder weapon, a compressed air weapon, a rifle, ammunition of different calibers, and a cell phone.

The case is left to the order of the Public Ministry.

