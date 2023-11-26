CIFCO brings the magic of Disney to El Salvador – Diario La Huella

This December, the joy and magic of the Christmas season will come to life at the El Salvador International Fairs and Convention Center (CIFCO), with the second edition of “CIFCO CHRISTMAS”. The event, enthusiastically announced by Guillermo Hasbún, head of the institution, through his social networks, promises two weekends of charm and family fun.

Scheduled from Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10, and from Friday, December 15 to Sunday, December 17, “NAVIDAD CIFCO” promises to take Salvadoran families to a world of fantasy. The event will feature iconic magical Disney characters, adding a special sparkle to the experience.

The novelty this year is the extension of the event to two weekends, thus allowing more families to enjoy this magical experience. The hours will be from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Fridays, and from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are now available at a cost of $1.50 and can be purchased at the SmartTicket box office at CC Galerías, Fenadesal, the CIFCO administrative offices in Santa Elena, or online at https://bit.ly/NavidadCIFCO2023-SmartTicket.

In addition to the presence of Disney characters, the fair will offer stellar shows, themed spaces, exciting attractions, classic Christmas characters, rides for the little ones, fireworks shows, and magical encounters with beloved Christmas characters. There will also be a wide variety of purchasing options through numerous exhibitors, ideal for finding perfect gifts for the season.

This event seeks to offer Salvadoran families the magic of Disney without leaving their country, creating a magical atmosphere that distinguishes theme parks. For more information, it is recommended to follow the social networks of the International Fairs and Convention Center of El Salvador in the coming days.

