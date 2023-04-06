At the facilities of the National Railways of El Salvador (FENADESAL), the president of the International Center for Fairs and Conventions (CIFCO), Guillermo Hasbún, inaugurated “CIFCOMIC Multiverso”, a space for healthy entertainment for Salvadoran families seeking new destinations during the vacation season.

“Welcome to CIFCOMIC 2023! We are ready, we are waiting for you, ”Hasbún wrote on his Twitter account.

CIFCOMIC takes place from Wednesday April 5 to Sunday April 9 at the FENADESAL facilities in San Salvador. The first day began with a single shift from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and from Thursday to Sunday in April it will maintain hours from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“It is an activity for all families, of all ages. My kids get to get perspective on their favorite superheroes. It is perfect, excellent, that the Government opens these spaces”, expressed Ana Silvia López de Huezo, who arrived from Las Margaritas Soyapango to CIFCOMIC with her entire family.

CIFCOMIC Multiverso has four new spaces: Supermultiverse, Universe of Light, Anime Universe and Springfield; It will also have three attractions with an additional cost of $3, which are: Train Heist, Guardians of the Universe and House of Mystery.

In the same way, María Dolores Morales, who arrived at CIFCOMIC with great expectations, from San Martín. “It is very nice for the family. I have never seen anything like this! It is worth the trip here, very grateful to the Government for this space, ”she said.

To purchase tickets, CIFCO makes various places available to the population such as: SmartTicket kiosk in the Galerías Shopping Center, CIFCO administrative offices located in Santa Elena and Fenadesal. You have also enabled your online purchase at https://smarticket.fun/

