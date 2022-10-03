Its own technical design office allows Cimolai not to be exclusively a performer but to propose alternative and innovative solutions. In the 1960s, the Cimolai family built the Viale Venezia factory with state-of-the-art systems and machinery for the period.

In the 1970s, his sons, the engineer Luigi and the surveyor Roberto, joined the company. This second generation brings Cimolai to expand in the market. To satisfy the ever-increasing demand, the factories in Polcenigo (1974), Roveredo (1986) and the Service Center in San Quirino (1991) are born.

Over the years, the strengths of the company have become economy, quality and respect for times, bringing Cimolai to be appreciated not only in Italy but in Europe and later all over the world.

2006 is a pivotal year for ownership and business synergy. Cimolai Spa is transferred to the engineer Luigi, Cimolai Technology to the surveyor Roberto, the Service Center remains with the founders Armando and Albina.

The group, although with different properties, remains united to offer quality services and products and have a greater impact on the industrial market.