Cindy, the fourth tropical storm of the season that formed in the Atlantic

Tropical storm Cindy, which formed over the central Atlantic last Thursday, has reached the rank of the third named storm of the season, according to the bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The fact not only demonstrates an increase in climatic activity in the region, but also represents a milestone, since it is the first time that two tropical cyclones have formed in June in the Main Development Region (MDR) of the Atlantic, as stated by meteorologist Eric Fisher

Cindy was located about 1,590 kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles, sustaining maximum winds of approximately 72 kilometers per hour. Her current trajectory directs her to the west-northwest at a speed close to 24 kilometers per hour. This storm joins the tropical storm Bret, still active in the Caribbean, turning the panorama into something unprecedented.

Meteorologist Eric Fisher highlighted the importance of this phenomenon, in the context of a North Atlantic Ocean with record temperatures, and other regions experiencing similar warming. Andrew Freedman of Axios suggests that this heat is likely a product of anthropogenic climate change and weather patterns that have eased the winds across much of the region.

Actually, Cindy becomes the fourth weather event this year to achieve tropical storm intensity. In May, the Hurricane Center reconsidered a weather system that emerged in the northeastern United States in mid-January. After their analysis, they concluded that it was a subtropical storm, which positioned it as the first cyclone of the year in the Atlantic.

Cindy and Bret’s Journey: What to Expect?

On the other hand, tropical storm Bret, the second of the current season, was located about 595 kilometers east-northeast of Curaçao, moving at 29 kilometers per hour with winds of up to 97 kilometers per hour. As a result of its track, the islands of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are currently under a tropical storm warning.

According to the National Hurricane Center, these weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming days. Bret, meanwhile, could dissipate early next week, while Cindy, the fourth tropical cyclone to reach storm strength this year, appears to be strengthening. On the near horizon, Storm Cindy is forecast to remain north of the Leeward Islands. with Infobae

