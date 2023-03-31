news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 30 – The Board of Directors of Cinecittà SpA has examined and unanimously approved the 2022 financial statements with a positive pre-tax result of 1.3 million euros. Net of taxes, the positive result is 954,000 euros to which must be added an adjustment of deferred tax assets of approximately 883,000 euros which thus determine a net profit for the year of over 1.8 million. A result – informs a note – which brings the Company back to profit one year ahead of the forecasts of the 2022-26 business plan, which assumed a negative result after taxes of around 384 thousand euros.

“A particularly positive figure, therefore, which materializes even before the expected expansion of production capacity thanks to the investments relating to the PNRR – continues the note -. At the basis of growth, the industrial and commercial relaunch, the strengthening of development activities of business, the redevelopment of existing spaces, the rationalization and efficiency of production processes.In 2022, in fact, industrial activities recorded a turnover of 39 million, more than doubled compared to 2021, due to the full occupation of the spaces (over 75% against 31% in previous years) and the strong increase in orders for art department services and scenic constructions”. In detail, the turnover recorded by the industrial areas: Theaters, Venues and Set Designs area 34.5 million euros of which 19 million relating to the Art Department and Scene Constructions, Post-Production area 3.6 million euros, Cinecittà si Mostra 854 thousand euros. The institutional areas reported revenues of 2.4 million euros, deriving in particular from the marketing of the library and the Archivio Luce, with a good improvement compared to 2021.



The PNRR investments established in the development plan are proceeding in line with programmes. (HANDLE).

