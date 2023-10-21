Cinema, 600 thousand euros from the Region for the production of 15 new audiovisual works — Emilia-Romagna Region

Fifteen new audiovisual works made by regional companies, divided between nine documentaries, five short films and one cinematographic work. The Regional Council approved the ranking of second session of the side for support for the production of cinematographic and audiovisual works intended for companies based in Emilia-Romagna, financing 7 projects. And thanks to additional financial availability, he was able to scroll through the rankings of the first and second sessions and support a further 8 projectsresults that were eligible but which had not yet been possible to finance, with a further 235 thousand euros, for a total of 586 thousand euros of contributions.

Therefore, the resources assigned in 2023 with the tender to support production for regional cinema and audiovisual companiesamount to 897 thousand euros for a total of 24 projects.

The 15 projects

The spectrum of works selected in this session is wide and varied, from the story set in a remote village where for years no more children have been born The egg by Valerio Lucantonio, a Dance to the end of Love which marks the return of Roberta Torre to Emilia-Romagna with a story-diary of trans youth between the Seventies and Nineties.

We then move on to the documentary produced by Sonne Film on Gaznevada with Going undergrounduntil the adventurous journey of Giorgio Lolli, considered the father of African private radio, with Mr. Lolli by Federico Bacci.

Carmen Silva’s documentary, Francisca’s suitcase retraces the Chile of yesterday and today and its ideally borderless world, through the story of Francisca and her exile.

Then the story of an important figure in the world of Hollywood film scenography, with The man who lived twice. History of the set designer Gino Pellegrini, from Via Emilia to Hollywood by Fabio Donatini.

Another short film, Not here, not now, not me by Lillo Venezia tells the story of Giorgio, suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder, and his half-sister Letizia, to whom he is entrusted.

So the tale of the hikikomori with Yours. A voice of Hikikomori by Martina De Polo, a work that was developed thanks to the Regional Development Fund.

Adriano Sforzi takes the viewer inside a family of circus performers with Chapiteau – A circus family.

Pupi Avati e Riccardo Marchesini together to tell with Verdi’s rooms the places dear to the Parma composer. While Sofia and Michele, teenage brothers, find each other again after years of ambiguous relationships always observed by Mayu, their grandfather’s dog Where our story ends by Cesare Barbieri.

In the short film Submerged Gian Marco Pezzoli tells the story of the crazy summer of two fourteen-year-olds who throw a stone from an overpass, causing a very serious accident.

Enrico Masi with The 45 Days of the Republic of Montefiorino tells the story of three orphaned sisters during the Second World War in the areas of the northern Apennines, occupied by the Germans.

In Dear AudienceEnrico Baraldi proposes the story of two actresses, Yulia and Natalia, who fled the war in Ukraine and are engaged in the difficult attempt to rebuild a new life as artists in Bologna.

Finally, Enza Negroni brings inside the world of an important photographer from Modena with Franco Fontana. Master of color.

The Evaluation Team is made up of Fabio Abagnato (head of the Emilia-Romagna Film Commission), Silvia Sandrone (expert from the Istituto Luce Cinecittà, head of the Media office and the Europa Creativa Italia desk) and Luca Barra (expert indicated by the Department of Arts of the Alma Mater Studiorum – University of Bologna – Associate Professor in Television and Digital Media Coordinator of the Master’s Degree Course in Information, Cultures and Media Organization).

