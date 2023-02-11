Liliana Cardona Marin

The recent history of this country put minorities on the public scene a little over 30 years ago. Recognizing yourself as black or indigenous is still an unequal struggle, but regardless of the doors that have to be knocked on, the two stories below show the tenacity they have to overcome barriers and make themselves visible.

hallucinated by a dream

The Líricas de la montaña project that Professor Freider Yulian Trejos Villaneda has been promoting since 2016 has touched many lives of young people from the Cañamomo – Lomaprieta Reservation located between Supía and Riosucio Caldas, but he managed to specifically save a life that was going straight to the abyss and this is the most valuable. “We rescued one of the actors, who was already about to carry the sack, he had dropped out of sixth grade and is now in tenth grade, I told him ‘No brother, this is the way’ and he followed me,” says Professor Trejos .

All the actors in the feature film ‘Hallucinogen’ are students from the IE Cañamomo Lomaprieta and some people from the community who were infected by Professor Trejos and his partner in the Spanish subject, Víctor Manuel Hernández Trejos. They always record after class.

Other products of this film project are: the documentaries ‘Where is Daniela’ (avoid bullying), which impacted the parents and ‘Familias paneleras’ (claiming traditional knowledge), as well as the shorts ‘El duende’, ‘La Mother Earth’ (made in Pandemic) and ‘Woman’, all these achievements can be seen on the project’s fan page.

Knocking and knocking on doors

Making art in Colombia is something for the brave who do not give up in the face of state indifference. To record ‘Hallucinogenic’, they went through the mayors’ offices of the two municipalities and found no echo in any of them, they were not even given permission to record in the streets, so much so that in Riosucio, out of so many officials who threw the ball, they went to give where the personero and this was the person in charge of the definitive no. But contradictorily the community filled the Cuesta Theater at the premiere.

On the part of the Cabildo organization, the help materialized in the permission to publish the products on the page and with the indigenous guard to record quietly in Sipirra. But the financing has been borne by the fellow teachers, explains the professor: “some of them pensioners helped us to manage the transport of the boys, but the rector and the coordinator put their hands in their pockets for lunches”. They have not been able to achieve personal contact with the Caldas Ministry of Culture, only through digital means.

To get the weapons for the film, she walked with her sister-in-law to all the toy stores in Supía, when they were already out of spirit they reached the last auction, she told him that they had found them, but they had to paint them. Afterwards, she only went to ask the cameraman not to make closed shots so that they would not notice how harmless they were. Another of the anecdotes that happened in this madness of making movies with our nails and from the provinces was “As filming was in full swing, an officer’s car arrived with escorts and we were very scared, because suddenly they thought we were real bad guys, but one of the security told us: don’t worry, I’ll follow you on Facebook”.

Apology for crime?

This has been a question asked of the teacher who directs the project and he answers that cinema cannot hide reality. “The problem of drugs is in the whole of society, that in these two towns there have been charters to merchants and precisely what the film wants to show is that there is a life project, like that of Estefanía’s character, through the Music, as tempting as easy money is, is not going to have a place in the lives of the boys”. He invites parents to be more interested in their children, to pay more attention to them and formulate a life project for them.

Given

The entire soundtrack of ‘Hallucinogen’ is an original production of the boys. Now they are finding a way to register the song Cañamomo Lomaprieta by one of them.

David fought something bigger than Goliath

It was 1995 and in Virginia, Risaralda David Andrés Vélez Montoya was born. The father, a musician, also realizes that unlike his other three children, at just 5 years old David is naturally given to music. Years later he goes to study piano and does it for a while, but he doesn’t want that. what he wants is to sing. David has never been to a vocal training school, he has learned everything from his father.

Thus begins a path towards artistic recognition next to his father, they appeared everywhere: parties, restaurants, serenades and even public transport. ‘El charrito del puerto’, his stage name when he was 12 years old and admired Jhonny Rivera a lot, enough to write him a song and that’s why they took advantage of some town festivals in which David would appear as the opening act, the mayor at that time knew about the composition and when Jhonny did an intermission in the central show, David sang to him.

Thus began an adventure with promise on board that included a presentation in Piendamó, Cauca, where Jhonny made David and his father travel for the Jorge Barón Show. Rivera told him that they were going to record the video for the song, which did happen and that he was going to promote it, which did not happen, but the years did and David doesn’t care anymore, what he wants is for all of Pereira to know, that there is a singer, who for the moment is performing as a mariachi, but if they support him they will have a soloist for a while.

Cipher

$30,000 corresponds to each member of the mariachi per serenade, but you have to do a lot, because that is the same value of a race from Pereira to La Virginia.