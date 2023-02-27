The Cartagena de Indias International Film Festival (Ficci) will feature in its 62nd edition more than 140 films from around the world, which will be screened in different spaces in Cartagena de Indias between March 22 and 27 with the central theme of cyberfeudalism, exploring the dynamics between digital landlords and the electronic peasantry.

In this event the advances corresponding to the novelties that the new edition of Ficci will bring were given, in which Hernán Guillermo Piñeres, president of the Board of Directors; Lina Rodríguez, director of the Festival; Felipe Aljure, artistic director; Alessandro Basile, curator, and actress Natalia Reyes provided the details of this party, which revolves around the big screen, reflection, academia, industry, and the celebration of the diversity that enriches the country.

“Colombian cinema has reached a very important moment and is a benchmark in the industry that deserves all the recognition and support of the Government,” said the Minister of Culture, Patricia Ariza, at the press conference to launch the festival in Bogotá.

The minister believes that “it is time to form great movements of thought so that from Latin America and Colombia we can make cultural proposals to the world.”

For her part, the general director of Ficci, Lina Rodríguez, indicated that during the six days of exhibition “full-length films and documentary or fiction short films of all nationalities will be presented, whose contents will enrich the understanding of the advantages and potential disadvantages that technology has contributed to contemporary life”.

The objective is “to cover these issues from the cultural and audiovisual sphere”, because “it is an obligation that we have as a space for thought and reflection on everything that has to do with cinema and audiovisuals,” said Rodríguez.

new sections

According to Felipe Aljure, artistic director of the festival, this year there will be the usual sections and other new ones, as well as many feature films from Colombia and Latin America. Also documentaries, sections, animation, experimental cinema, Afro, indigenous samples, cinema from the geographical peripheries. There are conferences, impact film workshops, meetings for producers, documentary filmmakers, filmmakers, a very busy agenda.

“This year we have film sections in the neighborhoods, where the festival interacts with people. We are going to screen important films that have already been released in movie theaters, but that we consider should be part of the festival. In this section participate actresses, actors, directors, producers and directors who interact with the university community, with the people of the neighborhoods. For example, we are going to be at the Canapote soccer field, at universities like Cartagena, Rafael Núñez, and many spaces so that people can enjoy all the film content,” he said.

The Ficci will present a selection of Afro and indigenous samples that seeks to “make visible the voices of cinema that do not have adequate circulation,” said Rodríguez, who indicated that they have been working in these spaces for the last five years to “find titles that speak of their memories, their realities, how they live” ethnic groups.

These film samples, which represent the worldview of these peoples, are relevant in the social and cultural conversation that the festival proposes each year.

Afro and Caribbean cinema

The selection of Afro, indigenous, Caribbean and inland periphery cinema is an exhibition that excites the organization, since it seeks to collect all the audiovisual and cinematographic construction that allows the interlocution of new perspectives and new creators.

Rodríguez said that this year the Ficci will be “unmissable”, because the film exhibition “is diverse, exquisite and travels through the sensibilities of many geographies and social realities”.

“It is going to be a festival from which we are all going to come out revitalized with deep reflections, with more content and information. We believe that the visit to the festival adds to the human being and enriches from many places,” he concludes.

This year there will be a tribute to the Spanish director Luis García Berlanga, the tribute to Jean-Luc Godard with the support of the French Embassy, ​​the Italian Cinema section with the support of the Istituto Italiano di Cultura. The tribute to actress Ronit Elkabetz and director Shlomi Elkabet will be held next to the Israeli Embassy. Additionally, Ficci will present four titles on the Ibermedia screen that pay homage to the 25th anniversary of the institution.