FAMILIES – Project sponsored by the Municipality to allow new parents not to deprive themselves of the pleasure of the big screen





Ferrara, 02/22/2023. The birth of a child changes life, and certainly habits. Among the renunciations that it often entails for parents there is also the cinema. In fact, a social self-exclusion generated by the fear of feeling unwanted in the presence of children. From now on, however, the forbidden dream becomes reality. The indeed, cinema San Benedetto opens its doors to mums and dads who want to enjoy a movie in the company of even their own little ones.

Starting from 25 February 2023, on Saturday afternoons every two weeks, the hall in via don Tazzoli will be equipped to best accommodate families who want to be accompanied even by children under 18… months during the screenings.

Explain the meaning of the initiative the parish priest of San Benedetto Don Damiano Abram: “We hope that this project will represent for many young mothers and fathers a moment of meeting, dialogue, sharing of parenting experience, in the hope that here they will find a beautiful and simple welcoming place, where they can treat themselves to time to be together, and feeling how being a family is a blessing for everyone. Even a moment of leisure, necessary to catch your breath, can become a happy opportunity for growth”.

With the patronage of the Municipality of Ferrara and the collaboration of the SAV (Servizio Accoglienza alla Vita) which has made available everything necessary to make the stay welcoming, the ‘Cinema for all’ project was born, which will first of all allow new parents not to deprive themselves of the pleasure of the big screen. In the room, large and capacious, without steps, it will be allowed to keep the cradle close to you with the child, occupying an extra seat, or to park the strollers in a special area. If necessary, it will be possible to change the little ones while continuing to watch films thanks to the presence of a changing table, while a bottle warmer will be in operation at the bar.

For those already inclined to toddle around, a soft corner will be organized with a large mat, a playpen and some pastimes. All the attention zones will be illuminated by some lanterns with soft light, while the volume of the film will be purposely kept at a slightly lower level.

The armchairs will of course also be usable for breastfeeding, and one will not have to feel embarrassed if the puppets “disturb” with their own voice: the vision will still be open to anyone, but spectators will be warned of the “risk” at the time of access in the hall.

Alessandra Cescati Mazzanti is president of the Welcome Service for Life (SAV) who took care of setting up the cinema with the appropriate equipment: “I thank the parish of S. Benedetto Abate for having involved us in the realization of this project which fully falls within our statutory purposes, i.e. it reflects our commitment to support and promote the “dignity of every human being from conception to natural death.. . in the natural context of a family”: the opportunity to share moments of social life together even with the little ones is a significant part of it”

“Cinema for all” was created with the support of the Municipality of Ferrara: “a worthy project that arises from the collaboration of different local realities to give young parents the opportunity to live significant experiences from the point of view of relationships. The “Cinema for all” project in fact creates a welcoming space where families can find a moment of leisure, being together and creating relationships with other parents thus developing their social network with positive implications for their well-being and their children” explains the city councilor for Education and Families Dorota Kusiak.

We therefore begin on Saturday 25 February at 16.30 with the comedy with Antonio Albanese ‘Grazie Ragazzi’ and then subsequently a series of appointments every two weeks.

For information: [email protected]

Cinema San Benedetto, complete program:

(Communication by the organizers)









Downloadable images: