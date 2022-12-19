Listen to the audio version of the article

He died in Rome Lando Buzzanca. The 87-year-old actor was hospitalized at the Gemelli polyclinic. The actor died at Villa Speranza where he had been hospitalized for about a month. The last phase of his life was marked by hospitalizations and controversies.

Buzzanca was taken to an Rsa last year after a forty-day hospitalization at the Santo Spirito which had become necessary following a fall in April 2021. The partner Francesca Della Valle and the doctor Fulvio Tomaselli had therefore reported last November the decline of the actor that occurred during the months of hospitalization in the RSA. His son Massimiliano had therefore said he wanted to report both “to protect his father and his privacy”.

On November 8, the actor was then transferred to the Gemelli Polyclinic following a broken femur, to then be taken to the rehabilitation center where he died. Born in Palermo into a family of actors, he completed his studies in his hometown and at the age of seventeen he moved to Rome, where he remained for most of his life.

Protagonist of the Italian comedy of the 60s and 70s, he was initially strongly opposed by the critics, however, obtaining a great success with the public, starting in particular with Il merlomale of 1971 directed by Pasquale Festa Campanile. He acted with some of the greatest Italian actors of the time. Also a protagonist in theater and TV, he remained active until the 2000s, with the series The Restorer and then in 2016 with his participation in Dancing with the Stars.

Wearing the clothes ofaverage Italian and of the provincial and cunning southerner, Lando Buzzanca achieved notoriety, but the public and commercial success in the seventies conquered him as an unrepentant womanizer, an actor symbol of the Italian sexy comedy, thanks also to a ‘male beauty’ marked by a prominent, lively gaze, beautiful smile and sculptured nose. With a mustache or not, with films such as “The Male Blackbird”, “Homo Eroticus”, “The Migratory Bird” and “The Honorable Likes Women” Buzzanca was able to represent what were the sexual frustrations of the common man towards the fairer sex and marriage. Born as Gerlando Buzzanca in Palermo on August 24, 1935, once he completed compulsory schooling he immediately moved to Rome in search of fortune. In 1956, at the age of 21, he was already married to Lucia Peralta (who died in 2010), the future mother of his two sons, Mario and Massimiliano. In the Capital, after various odd jobs, he decides to make a big splash and follow his true passion: acting.