Cinema Paraíso closes its doors after 20 years

“Our projectors will go off,” was the announcement made by the man so loved and remembered by the people of Bogotá. Cinema Paraíso, which will close permanently this weekend. His last functions will go until next Monday, May 1st.

This independent movie theater had been amazing its viewers since 1998 and became one of the best known and loved by Colombians. Hundreds of families came there to enjoy its varied and innovative programming.

After more than 20 years of service, the establishment, located in the Usaquén neighborhood, announced its closure through a statement, although They did not give further details about the reason for the closure.

Cinema Paraíso was a great attraction for users due to its structure that recreated the first cinemas in Bogotá. Inside they had 4 screens with digital projection and Dolby 7.1 sound, through which they projected their films.

The establishment will serve the public until next Monday, May 1st.so that several users will take the opportunity to enjoy the last moments in this great cinema.

“On the first of May we will have our last performances at this venue, which undoubtedly became a milestone for Bogotá and for independent cinema that for years presented on its screens the best images of film production of this new century,” they said in the notice.

They took the opportunity to thank their public and all the people who believed in the project, “the directors, everyone, the teachers and the novices; of all nationalities and origins. To all those who lit up our billboard. Thanks to them for let us discover his vision of the world and give us beautiful, wonderful images that described in great detail the beginning of this convulsed 21st century full of transformations”.