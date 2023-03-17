Cineteca Milano is pleased to present CinemaSarà 2023 Forum, which will take place from 30 March to 1 April 2023 in Milan at the Fabbrica del Vapore, Cineteca Milano Arlecchino and Cineteca Milano MIC.

The event, conceived and organized by Silvia Pareti of Cineteca Milano, is realized as part of the Behind The Light Project financed by the National Image Education Plan for schools promoted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education and Merit with the support of the Eos Foundation, the Municipality of Milan and the Lombardy Region.

The project includes three very intense days involving delegates, classes, experts from the world of cinema who discuss 5 important areas of interest: New spaces for cinema, to discuss cinemas, their spaces and the services they offer; New territories to meet cinema, to explore platforms and festivals; New stories for cinema, to express the contents that young audiences would like to find in the cinema “of the future; New frontiers of cinema, to discover the expressive territories on the border with cinema and New jobs and paths, to rethink professional orientation and teaching cinema at school.

The course takes place in various phases: meetings with the classes and the elaboration of proposals for the cinema of the “future”; the work between delegates and experts from the world of cinema; the drafting and presentation of the Decalogue of CinemaSarà and finally the presentation of the Decalogue.

This year the initiative is enriched with events also open to the Milanese public: in addition to the discussion tables attended by delegates from schools throughout Italy, there will also be events open to the public. In particular, we point out two very special evenings at the Fabbrica del Vapore in the company of the Cinemobile: Thursday 30 March at 20.30 there will be a screening of The best of the Third Secret of Satire commented live by the Third Secret of Satire, which will be present at the evening; Friday 31 March, however, again at 20.30 it will be the turn of The Extraordinary Adventures of Saturnino by Marcel Fabre, the ideal film to enjoy the show of unleashed imagination that silent cinema can offer. For this reason, the screening will be carried out, just as in the heroic days of the first films, with a pyrotechnic musical accompaniment and with the commentary of a barker who will underline the salient moments of Saturnino’s incredible journeys.

Both screenings will be outdoors with the Cinemobile, and with free admission subject to availability of seats.

Among the special events open to the public, then, the Closing Ceremony of CinemaSarà 2023 Forum will be held on Saturday 1 April at 3.00 pm in which the Decalogue of ten actions to save cinema will be exhibited and which will be followed, at 4.00 pm, by the Open Film Schools and Courses Day, a unique opportunity for Film Schools and Universities to present their courses, and for students to discover the various training offers and possible professional specializations in the field of cinema.

Finally, Saturday 1 April will end with the screening, at 7.00 pm, of the film The Whale by Darren Aronofsky, presented in Competition at the Venice Film Festival with the masterful interpretation of Brendan Fraser as the absolute protagonist, who in fact won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

The film won the Best Film Collateral CinemaSarà Award in the context of the 79th Venice International Film Festival and will be introduced by the Jury composed of 5 male and female students who decreed the winner in the context of the 79th edition of the International Exhibition of Cinematographic Art of the Venice Biennale.

CinemaSarà is in fact also a Collateral Award in the context of the Venice Biennale International Film Festival: delegates who have reached the age of eighteen will be able to participate in the selections to be part of the official jury of the CinemaSarà Collateral Award. The five selected jurors will have the opportunity to participate in the Festival, with the task of identifying the film that best interprets the 10 actions of the Cinema Decalogue. It will be elaborated during the project.

From Milan, CinemaSarà will radiate all its energy to other cities and territories as well, to promote cinematographic culture and participation with conviction through the Widespread Cinema Week, an initiative born precisely from co-planning with students. Again thanks to the support of the National Plan for Cinema and Images in Schools promoted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education and Merit, Cineteca Milano has therefore organised, on the same days as CinemaSarà, in collaboration with students and schools from various Italian cities , many appointments in Padua, Santa Marinella (Rome), Rome, Turin, Naples and other cities.