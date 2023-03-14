The Center for Research and Popular Education, CINEP/Program for Peace, presented today, March 14, the Report Why does the war continue in Chocó? based on an investigation that prioritized eleven crucial elements for the construction of peace, at the same time that it identifies the causes of destabilization of the implementation in this department.

The impacts of the Peace Agreement with the Farc-EP and the situation of ethnic populations plagued by the constant war, support the idea according to which the violence experienced in Chocó has its origin in the effects of direct violence, and in what For decades, it has been structural violence, and failed policies, that have served to radicalize their marginality.

The endemic phenomenon of corruption defines it as the department with the largest number of investigations of public officials and current rulers, which in the last 13 years has linked 12 governors to legal proceedings. The analysis expresses its concern about the 1,909 homicides between 2011 and 2020 in the department, 875 of them were perpetuated in Quibdó. After the signing of the Peace Agreement, the dissidents of the Farc-EP are present in 20% of the municipalities, the self-styled Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC) control 80% of the territory and the ELN has expanded to 80% of the department.

For the deputy director of Cinep/PPP, Juan Pablo Guerrero Home, “The report clearly shows that the municipalities with the highest rates of homicide deaths are also those with the highest rates of unsatisfied basic needs (Quibdó, Riosucio and Istmina). , but also in those where the presence, social control and dispute of territories by illegal armed actors converge and where there is illegal exploitation of forests, minerals and hydrocarbons, as well as the largest number of hectares planted with coca (Istmina, Medio Baudó , Medio San Juan and Riosucio)”.

Why does the war in Chocó continue? The report prepared by Cinep/PPP calls attention to the fact that despite the fact that twelve years have elapsed since the Victims and Land Restitution Law, of the 128 ethnic restitution processes that add up to 1,272,463 hectares to be returned, only 6% of the processes have reached the post-failure phase. This means that 94% of the processes are bottled up in the administrative or judicial phase, a situation that continues to generate dispossession, displacement, threats and direct attacks on land claimants.

