CINETEL – The data for the first half of 2023 in cinemas

As at 30 June 2023, cinemas recorded total takings of approximately €221.3 million for a number of admissions equal to 31.6 million tickets sold since the beginning of the year. This is a result in terms of attendance 54% higher than the same period in 2022.

The comparison with the results of the pre-pandemic period 2017-2019 also shows a marked improvement: in the last two months the market has recovered almost 10 percentage points, falling as at 30 June to a negative differential of 27.9% in collections (-35% attendance instead). As at 31/12/22 the negative difference was 48.2% in receipts and 51.6% in attendance.

Here are the top 10 collections from 1 January to 30 June: 1) Super Mario Bros. (20.3 million); 2) Avatar – the water route (€17.2 million); 3) Fast X (18.5 million); 4) The Little Mermaid (11.7 million); 5) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 (10.8 million); 6) Creed III (€6.8m); 7) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (5.9mn); 8) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (€5.9mn); 9) John Wick 4 (5.6 million); 10) Me against You the film – Jungle mission (€4.7m).

As regards Italian productions, including co-productions, there was a collection of over €48.2 million for a number of admissions equal to around 7.3 million tickets sold and a share of total admissions of around 23.3%. (in 2022 it was 17.8% while in the pre-pandemic period 2017-2019 the average was 22.5%).

The data emerging from CinExpert, the monitoring of the socio-demographic characteristics of the public carried out for CINETEL by the company Ergo Research, was also positive.

The female audience (+80% compared to 2022) and the admissions of “35-49 year olds” (+63% compared to the same period of 2022) are growing significantly. The growth of “50-59 year olds” (+95%) and “60+” (+73%) is even more marked, albeit with a lower percentage of the total. Positive news given that last year the groups most affected by the pandemic restrictions were precisely those represented by the more adult public in general and women in particular.

The recovery of these segments represents a fundamental element also looking at the comparison with the French market: in a market with a total presence 2.5 times the Italian one, we are competitive in the central segments (25-49 years), weaker in the other segments of age, particularly in the 60+ segment which represents 27% of the French market, with a ratio of almost 7 to 1 with Italy.

In general, the market therefore confirms the growth trend of the previous periods, giving hope for the coming months which see major Italian and international titles released and various promotional initiatives for the public.

