CINEXPRESS. THE PASSPORT OF CINEMATOGRAPHY – A book by Eric Veneziano

She has just turned 30 and she is already one of the best promises on the Italian film scene, her first film, an overwhelming and evocative interweaving of love and pain, suffering and rebirth inspired and dedicated to Gen Z, “Blue like your eyes”, will debut in Italy at the end of summer exclusively on CHILI – to then be distributed in six other countries – and already boasts numerous international awards – including the prestigious nomination for best film at the Leonardo Da Vinci Award -, but his Art knows no boundaries and from 14 July 2023 his first book, “Cinexpress”, is available for Mondadori, Feltrinelli and Amazon, a unique, exciting and engaging journey into the beating heart of cinematography. This is Eric Veneziano, director, screenwriter and author from Ivrea born in 1993 who is innovating the way cinema is made and experienced in Italy.

“Cinexpress. The passport to the world of cinematography” is a full lunge immersion in the Seventh Art, a fascinating excursion between images and emotions transposed and enclosed in 118 pages to be read all in one go, to get to the heart of the stories, anecdotes and behind the scenes that have given life to unforgettable masterpieces.

With an evocative prose and a deep and meticulous analysis, the Piedmontese filmmaker caresses the 5 senses accompanying the reader into a parallel world, one that allows us to understand reality and escape from it at the same time, one that despite its evolutions and transformations, continues to fascinate us, allowing us to see, on small and large screens, the wonderful complexity that lives and dwells in each of us.

“I decided to create a book to contain all the essentials” – declares Eric Veneziano – “it doesn’t matter if a curious beginner or an expert eager to learn more will read it. “Cinexpress” is a complete guide that embraces the history of cinema, the acting methods, cinematic genres, the literary composition of a film and much more … It is a volume that will lead anyone who owns it into the secrets and nuances that lie behind the magic of cinema”.

A precious resource, a treasure trove of memories and emotions for all cinephiles and for those who wish to deepen their understanding of an artificial universe that is more real than ever, always suspended between that pure fiction advocated by Christian Metz and reality, that filmed truth twenty-four times per second promoted by Jean-Luc Godard.

Thanks to a unique and engaging perspective and a clear and captivating approach, “Cinexpress” reconfirms Veneziano as one of the most authoritative voices in the field of modern cinematography, both as a director and as an author.

