(ANSA) – TURIN, MARCH 23 – “The house of Laura Castagno and Leonardo Mosso” is the new exhibition of the Circolo del Design, which opens at 6.30 pm and can be visited until May 12 in the spaces of via San Francesco da Paola 17 in Turin. The project is carried out with the support of the Compagnia di San Paolo and the Piedmont Region, with the collaboration of Ied Turin and Naba – Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti (Milan) and the patronage of the City of Turin. With this exhibition starts the Archivi d’Affetto project, curated by Maurizio Cilli, Sara Fortunati and Stefano Mirti which aims to bring to light the stories, often little known to the general public, of designers who have developed professional careers of great value, at the boundary with art. Each episode will come to life through multiple forms: exhibitions dedicated to the lives of the protagonists, artist residencies, video and image productions that reconstruct their stories, places and relationships, the collection of direct testimonies, documents and symbolic works.



The exhibition presents works, documents and objects capable of recalling the suggestion of the house of Laura Castagno and Leonardo Mosso and their collection: glass and ceramics by Alvar Aalto, his original sketches for the Vienna stadium project, some sketches by the futurists Turinese Fillia and Nikolay Diulgheroff, the furnishings for the offices of Palazzo Gualino by Levi Montalcini and Pagano Pogatschnig, a letter by Gio Ponti, drawings and photographs of the horse racing by Carlo Mollino.



“The goal is to enhance the material and immaterial heritage of the area through extraordinary stories of figures who help us trace and disseminate some of the most distinctive features of the city’s cultural identity” explains Sara Fortunati, director of the Turin Design Club. (HANDLE).

