



With the presentations of local and foreign expertson Friday March 31, 2023 the International Seminar ‘Circular Economy and Territorial Development’promoted by the Provincial Government of Azuay and Asfaltar EP.

“The objective is promote the circular economy within the road processes that are being carried out. The world has to enter this model to be able to maintain resources, preserve habitats, maintain balance and be sustainable over time”, stressed Paolo José Carpio, general manager of Asfaltar EP.

The Seminar will take place tomorrow, between 08:30 and 17:30, at the Salesian Polytechnic University (UPS). It is open to the public and is aimed especially at university students in engineering and related fields. Those interested can register at the following link: https://forms.gle/bXpcw7NGgtnV9qZc7 or through the social networks of Asfaltar EP.

The official stressed that the circular economy, as a regenerative and not degenerative process, it is a commitment to care for the environment as a management policy, to take action.

Carpio insisted that they are depleting the resources of the planetso it is intended change linear model and work on long-term road maintenance, with a new conception of engineering.

“In construction or on roads, stone material is needed. We produce-build-dispose and we are not preserving, we continue to exploit (…) We want to leave the seed of how things should be done and civil society is called upon to shield the process and demand that the authorities continue working with this model. the world demands it”, he highlighted.

In this regard, he referred to the Paris Agreementapproved in 2015 at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP21), which calls for strengthening the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the global temperature increase during this century well below 2 degrees Celsius with respect to pre-industrial levels.

Speakers:

Between the speakers of the International Seminar ‘Circular Economy and Territorial Development’ figure: