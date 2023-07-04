Home » Circular no. 3 of 2020 and framework protocol “Return safely” Minister PA – Trade union organizations
News

Circular no. 3 of 2020 and framework protocol “Return safely” Minister PA – Trade union organizations

by admin
Circular no. 3 of 2020 and framework protocol “Return safely” Minister PA – Trade union organizations

MENU

Homepage The MinisterHomepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public AdministrationHomepage alphabet PA A – Access B – Good Administration C – Human Capital D – Digitization Department of Public FunctionHomepage Training Department Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard Opinions and Circulars FOIA Supervision Simplification Public work and organization PA Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Instruments and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk

Database of Opinions and Circular Notes
Training Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard FOIA Patronage Supervision Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation

See also  Kindu: the ASBL DAD calls on the women leaders of Alunguli to break the fear

You may also like

Hengshui Laobaigan Shines at the 2023 Hengshui Cultural...

Cnh Industrial donates half a million euros —...

Venezuela ranked as the country with the worst...

El Niño Phenomenon Officially Declared by World Meteorological...

Blockade in Yuto (Atrato) due to delay in...

Will not encourage tourists to visit North Waziristan:...

Hitman attack leaves one dead in Maní –...

Chaoyang Technology Group Showcases Innovation at 2023 Global...

The Municipality alongside the ‘I Frutti dell’Albero’ cooperative...

Sociologist Ihor Eidman spoke about the possibility of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy