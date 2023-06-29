Cirielli meets the British Minister of State for Development and Africa

Edmund Cirielli. (Photo: Facebook profile).

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Edmondo Cirielli met Andrew Mitchell, British Minister of State for Development and Africa today in Rome.

At the heart of the cordial conversation was the strengthening of bilateral relations following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on “whole of government” bilateral cooperation signed by the two Heads of Government on the occasion of Prime Minister Meloni’s visit to London on 27 April.

Deputy Minister Cirielli expressed the Government’s satisfaction with the excellent state of the bilateral relationship and with the launch of operational follow-ups to the Memorandum of Understanding aimed at deepening cooperation with London on the main international dossiers, in particular on the side of Italian- Britain in particular on the African continent, also in light of the preparation of the development initiatives that will form part of the Mattei Plan for Africa.

From these premises, Deputy Minister Cirielli and Minister of State Mitchell discussed the launch of forms of collaboration in Italian and British development cooperation in Africa. In the common reading of the current picture of the continent, the importance of implementing interventions not only of a security nature, but also of development, has been highlighted, strengthening basic services for the benefit of the population. Deputy Minister Cirielli in particular insisted on the need to set up equal partnerships, focusing on the creation of infrastructures that are a driving force for development, and on training, a key tool for offering alternatives to young Africans with respect to the prospect of forced emigration.

Coincident views also emerged with regard to Tunisia, in particular on the need to reach the conclusion of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund as soon as possible and to prepare complementary measures to support the budget and the Sahel, a region where there is interesting space for collaboration between Italy and the United Kingdom in initiatives to benefit the most vulnerable groups. Finally, issues relating to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the “Green Climate Fund” and the priorities of the Italian G7 Presidency were addressed.

