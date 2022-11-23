CASTELLAMONTE

Spotlight on healthcare in Alto Canavese. Tomorrow, tuesday 22, at 4.30 pm, at the Martinetti Congress Center, the president of the Region, Alberto Cirio, the councilor for health, Luigi Genesio Icardi, and the director general of the ASL/To4, Stefano Scarpetta, will illustrate the prospects for health development in the area of Castellamonte. The same Healthcare Company, in collaboration with the Municipalities of the Cuorgnè District, then invite the citizens to present the first intervention point of the Cuorgnè hospital which will be active from 9 January 2023.

The first meeting with health professionals will always be held tomorrow, Tuesday, from 6 to 7.30 pm, in the former church of the Trinity in via Milite ignoto in Cuorgnè. In the following weeks, at the same time, the appointments will take place on November 29 at the Martinetti di Castellamonte, on December 6 at the municipal hall in via Montenero in Rivarolo, on the 12th in the council chamber of Locana and on the 19th in the council chamber of Pont. After the Christmas holidays, therefore, more than two years after the closure of the Emergency Department following the conversion of the hospital in Piazza Mussatti into a Covid hospital, a service that still remains off limits despite having passed the key period of the emergency phase, a First Point will open intervention.

The PPI will only be accessible from 8 to 20 and will work with a doctor and two nurses for the treatment of minor emergencies and an initial stabilization of any complex patient. Minor emergencies, represented by the white and green codes, concern patients who present to hospital with non-serious pathologies, are not in danger of life and do not require particular assistance. For the yellow and red codes, on the other hand, i.e. serious patients, immediate transfer to the hospitals of Ivrea and Ciriè will be ordered and in particular cases the intervention of an air ambulance is not excluded. From 8pm to 8am, there will be an ambulance with a doctor on board. Meanwhile, the minority councilors of the Cuorgnè c’è group, Davide Pieruccini and Lidia Perotti, communicated that the petition signed by 3,232 Canavese residents to request the opening of the 24-hour emergency room was considered admissible by the Office of the President of the Regional Council.