Ciro Gutiérrez will be extradited for attack on Brigade 30 in Cúcuta

On the condition that he be returned to the national authorities to serve possible sentences in Colombia, the Supreme Court of Justice endorsed the extradition to the United States of Ciro Gutiérrez, who worked in the National Protection Unit (UNP) and is prosecuted for attack with car bomb against the Army’s 30th Brigade in Cúcuta, which injured three Americans.

According to the investigation, the former official along with other members of the dissidents of the Farc front 33 entered and detonated the car bomb at the facilities of the San Jorge Military Canton on June 15, 2021.

Gutierrez is required to appear for trial on charges of conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction, conspiring to assassinate members of the uniformed services, providing material support to terrorists, and use of a weapon of mass destruction.

It should be remembered that the former colonel of the Army, Andrés Fernando Medina Rodríguez, alias ‘El Capi’, also accepted his responsibility for the crime.

According to the high court, Medina Rodríguez carried out physical surveillance of the base in or around April and May 2021, in order to determine the place to locate and detonate the explosive device, and he also took photographs and/or video recordings of said surveillance and provided recommendations to his FARC-EP accomplices on where to locate the car bomb

It is important to mention that last year, the Attorney General’s Office obtained the first conviction against Aurelio Suárez Pérez, alias Aurelio, the main coordinator of the terrorist cell of the 33rd Front.

‘Aurelio’, through a pre-agreement, accepted his responsibility for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, terrorism, attempted homicide, damage to another’s property; and manufacturing, trafficking and possession of weapons for restricted use by the Armed Forces or explosives.

The Prosecutor’s Office demonstrated that the sentenced person agreed with other people to provide logistical support and supply weapons to the dissidents of the Farc 33rd Front. In addition, he maintained direct contact with alias ‘Jhon Mechas’ and alias ‘Darwin’, the top leaders of this illegal group, to plan violent acts against the public forces and the civilian population in Tibú and Cúcuta (Norte de Santander).

Likewise, it was proven that he used his status as a person protected by the National Protection Unit (UNP), for being former president of the Community Action Board of a village in the township of La Gabarra de Tibú, to mobilize the communities and facilitate transportation. weapons and other items.

The investigation indicated that alias Aurelio was in charge of the group that organized and carried out the terrorist attack against the brigade, knew in detail the roles that each of the people involved played and knew precisely the means and methods that the retired officer who The explosive entered the military headquarters.