Ciro Ramírez will be investigated by the Supreme Court of Justice

On the afternoon of Wednesday, June 28, Senator Ciro Ramirez of the Democratic Center was called for an investigation before the Supreme Court of Justice for alleged links with the criminal network led by former congressman Mario Brown, who is currently deprived of his liberty.

“The Construction Chamber opens an investigation against Senator Ciro Ramírez for conspiring to commit a crime, influence peddling, bribery and a contract without legal requirements. It investigates alleged improper intervention in Tolima and Quindío contracts, in events related to Mario Castaño”, is evidenced in the statement of the Supreme Court.

There are four crimes for which Senator Ramírez will be investigated, the first is for alleged crimes of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crimethe second influence peddling and own bribery. Also, for the alleged crime of contract without compliance with legal requirements.

Also read: Health mishap interrupted Petro’s schedule in La Guajira

What is the purpose of the investigation of the Supreme Court?

According to the report presented by the Court, This investigation will have the objective of knowing in detail the alleged improper intervention of the Senator of 13 works contracts that would be carried out in the departments of Quindío and Tolima. Apparently, this had occurred due to a previous alliance with an illegal organization.

It should be remembered that, these facts would be directly related to the ex-liberal congressman Mario Castaño, after he himself acknowledged his participation in corruption deals.

According to the Court, Mario Castaño had led illegal processes and manipulation in State contracting.

“A criminal organization made up of public officials and individuals who, by mutual agreement, in the years 2020 to 2022, would have intervened in the viability of projects formulated by territorial entities before central-level organizations for, through the manipulation of state contracts, appropriate part of public resources for their own benefit and that of third parties”, reads the report.

Also, Senator Ciro Ramírez would be behind the crimes committed in the registry of illegal contracts commanded by former congressman Mario Castaño.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

