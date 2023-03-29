The prestigious Canadian company Cirque du Soleil will be presented in Bogotá from this March 29 until May 7, 2023 with one of its emblematic shows full of light, acrobatics, music and theater.

Is about Bazaara show that pays homage to the beginnings of the circus in which a group of artists and acrobats create an impressive show lasting more than two hours designed to entertain the whole family through six blocks of time that lead to viewers through the ups and downs and twists of the creative process.

The emotion, the collision of sounds and colors, and the meeting of various characters that you find in a traditional ‘bazaar’, inspired the name of the show written and directed by Susan Gaudreau.

The place chosen Big Top Cirque Du Soleil at the Salitre Magico Parka site that will house 35 artists on stage, plus a permanent team of 80 people, and another 220 local people to put on the show and collaborate in different functions.

Stella Artois, the renowned beer, seeks to continue accompanying memorable occasions for its consumers as a sponsor of the Circus of the Sun upon its arrival in the Colombian capital. As an official ally of the largest circus producer in the world, the brand intervened its iconic chalice to launch a special edition illustrated by a local artist.

Through its platform ‘The Art of Sharing’, the brand elevates experiences related to art and culture, which is why this special collection of chalices was inspired by the origins of the circus and its different artistic expressions. The collection is made up of 3 designs illustrated by the Colombian artist Ela Rincón, who specializes in the technique of muralism and manages to capture it in the emblematic glass chalices of Stella Artois.

“We reinforce our commitment to the artistic and cultural world, so we will use art as a vehicle to inspire and elevate the moments that people share when they enjoy our beer. Our iconic chalice becomes the canvas on which we will tell different stories about the alliance between Stella Artois and the Cirque du Soleil with her work Bazzar, which pays homage to its own beginnings and to a tradition that proceeds from it..” says Juanita León, Bavaria’s director of global brands.

How much are the tickets?

The value of the tickets for the show in Bogotá oscillate between $ 200.000 COP until $ 600.000 COP. They can be obtained through eticket.co.