Citizen denounces vehicle theft in a retention yard

A vehicle, which would have been in the vehicle retention yards of Quitowas removed irregularly from the place after the information was altered in the National transit agency (ANT) and changed its color.

In 2019, the car of katerine guerrero He was retained because he had outstanding values ​​for his license plate. The traffic agents who carried out the procedure told him that until he canceled the car, he would remain in the vehicle retention center of Command.

Then, in 2020, his vehicle would have been transferred to the vehicle retention center Bicentennial, but since he supposedly arrived at this site he could not see the automor. They told her that the cars retained in Command They were going to be transferred due to lack of space, however, when he wanted to verify the status of his vehicle, he faced multiple obstacles.

Given this, Katerina He decided to hire a lawyer and began to pay off the debt. When he finished covering the outstanding amounts, the authorities could not give him an explanation as to why he could not take the car. “I started to do the paperwork but every time I went to the patio they put obstacles in my way,” he said.

In the midst of this uncertainty, his family and friends saw his vehicle circulating on the streets. Upon inquiring, he was able to verify that his car was sold and is listed as the property of another person.

For this, those who carried out this illegal process would have changed the color of the car. Furthermore, in the archives of the National transit agency (ANT) there is no record that the car was in a vehicle retention center.

“Let justice be done because it is not the first case that has been heard (…) I am outraged because my vehicle was entered and it had all the security seals, I even have the keys. I don’t know how these acts of corruption are handled,” he emphasized. Katerina.

For all these irregularities he decided to take legal action. javier quirozthe victim’s lawyer, explains that the authorities and those involved must answer for the irregular exit of vehicles from vehicle retention yards and computer falsification.

They also denounce that a processing company offered to take his car out of these centers for a lower cost. Quiroz remember that this action would be related to the crime of influence peddling.

The ANTuntil July 20, 2023, has not provided an answer because it is investigating the case.

