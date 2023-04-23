Citizen Force for moves in Cesar

After the former mayor of Valledupar, Fredys Socarrás, express their support for former Senator Antonio Sanguino, who will be a candidate for the Cesar Governorate for the Green Alliance, the political party Citizen Force I declare that “No member of the organization is empowered to establish dialogue or movements to define alliances.”

Through a statement issued from the city of Santa Marta, the community indicated: “We were able to hear Freddys Socarrás, a member of our Fuerza Ciudadana party, make some comments. about building partnerships ahead of the October elections.

🟠 Important to note that we are in the process of organizing the party and have not yet defined political alliances. pic.twitter.com/czGpW7QrsU — CITIZEN FORCE (@fzciudadana) April 23, 2023

BLOOD-SOCARRÁS MEETING

The encounter between Sanguino and Socarrás it happened last thursday april 20 in the Callejón de la Purrututú, the historic center of the city of Valledupar, where the former Chief of Staff of the Bogotá Mayor’s Office formalized his electoral aspiration and received an indigenous backpack from Socarrás Reales.

EL PILÓN attended the proselytizing act and asked a manager of the Green Alliance if they had only received the support of the ex-president or of the entire community in which he is a member and the source replied that it was personal support.

THE FORMER CANDIDATE FOR CITIZEN STRENGTH

He was also at the event Dángela Maestre, ex-candidate to the Senate for Fuerza Ciudadana, and was part of the delivery of ‘the key to good governance‘ to the pre-candidate for the position of governor, symbol of the postulates of the Alianza Verde party.

“Only the party’s national leadership and its executive table will make the decision to establish the alliance policy when deemed appropriate.” concludes the document of the party founded by the current governor of the department of Magdalena, Carlos Caicedo.

THE ANSWER OF FREDYS SOCARRÁS

As a result of the public declaration of Fuerza Ciudadana, Socarrás Reales stated through the social network Twitter that he is part of the Historical Pact y “helped” to build the Broad Front in Cesar “to achieve victory” by Gustavo Petro.

“Now I will help build the unique candidacy of Historic Pact plus the Broad Front between Antonio Sanguino, Alexandra Pineda, Antonio Maria Araújo, Geraldine Vera and Jose Luis Mayorca Castilla,” added the former official.

A hug Fuerza Ciudadana, I supported the candidacy of @petrogustavo in 2018 and 2022 and embraced the list to the Senate of FC and the chamber of the @PactoCol in the Caesar We achieved the national victory and now I will help the departmental alternative unit so that El Cambio al Cesar arrives. Follow 👇🏻 — Fredys Socarras (@FredysSocarrasR) April 22, 2023

However, EL PILÓN learned that Antonio Sanguino would not be part of the interparty consultation that there would be between the different aspirants of the government coalition and other parties, but that it would go directly to the electoral day of October 29.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

