In April, the disbursement of $500,000 to families living in extreme poverty in Colombia will begin.

“Yesterday at the equity table we approved the transition to Citizen Income that will allow us to guarantee a decent income, above the poverty line,” said the director of Social Prosperity, Cielo Rusinque.

This new program is intended to be aimed at extremely poor households in Colombia and will benefit those families registered in Sisbén IV.

“The government of President Gustavo Petro approved the transition to Citizen Income at the Equity Board. With the Citizen Income, starting in April and gradually and progressively, we will guarantee households that most need a decent income, above the poverty line, up to 500,000 pesos per month. Households in municipalities with a high prevalence of hunger and victims of violence will be prioritized,” said Rusinque.

Solidarity Income, from the Duque Government, lasted until December 31, 2022, recalled the director of Social Prosperity, who added that there will be a redesign in the programs for Colombia Mayor, Families in Action and youth in action that will continue.