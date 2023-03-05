By: Cristian Camilo Botina

Without a doubt, citizen participation in Santiago de Cali special district It is conceived as a fundamental mechanism for the strengthening of democracy in CaliWe know that young people are called to be the driving force behind social organization.

Today for the citizen participation counselor Cristian Felipe Quiñónez boosting and promoting the interest of young people and their commitment in spaces for social and political participation is a task that he has assumed since the first day he was elected in the assembly directed by the district youth platform in Santiago de Cali that 15th of August 2022, “I join in promoting citizen participation in Cali, it has not been an easy task, but in order to link myself with the social, democratic and political participation processes of young people that allows us not only to function in an intercultural and diverse space in the one that we express our arguments when expressing ideas, plans, programs and projects; My work is based on community development where I started with a cartographic program called neighborhoods speak, in the comprehensive search to walk the neighborhoods and understand the social dynamics that integrate and affect our neighborhoods, I started working with the presidents of community action boards and In this process, the neighborhoods: Los Chorros, Alto Nápoles, Brittany, Manuela Beltrán Sectors 1 and 2, Mariano Ramos, Las Palmas, Navarro and others; They have responded to programmatic visits, participation is a fundamental opportunity in which we can contribute to the construction of society and influence what belongs to everyone and that belongs to all of us” as expressed by the participation counselor.

What is the advice?

In accordance with Law 1757 of 2015, The District Council for Citizen Participation is a deliberation and permanent advisory body on protection issuespromotion and guarantee of the right to participate.

Under the Statutory Law, this Council proposes itself as a permanent adviser to the District Government of Santiago de Cali, so that it can adequately direct their efforts at the territorial level and thus harmonize the initiatives of Citizen Participation from the Statein correspondence with the needs and demands of civil society.

For the fulfillment of its functions, the Citizen Participation counselor is based on six approaches: rights, differential, inclusion, territorial, development and quality of life.

Articulate and integrate instances, citizen expressions and collective action, both institutional and non-institutional, and other systems around issues or conjunctural moments that require extensive deliberation and democratic dialogue among the citizens for the elaboration of proposals at different levels.

