Citizen Participation refines details for observation of the electoral campaign – Diario La Hora

The Corporation will conduct a qualitative review of campaign spending, discourse, and political violence during the early election process, while maintaining spaces for debate and dialogue to publicize the candidates’ proposals.

The director of Citizen Participation, Ruth Hidalgo, informed LA HORA that they are already fine-tuning the details to start the electoral observation process for the early elections for president, vice president and assembly members which will take place on August 20.

Hidalgo stressed that “We are going to deploy some 700 observers throughout the national territory, who will carry out a qualitative review of the electoral process.”

He added that they are also developing a monitoring process of the electoral campaign in which they will review the campaign spending, speeches, political violence and gender-based violence messages who may be registering in the process, especially on social networks.

Hidalgo told LA HORA that he already They have evidenced “the use of resources from some mayors’ offices to support certain candidacies for the National Assembly, a situation that is prohibited.”

Support for informed voting

The Director of Citizen Participation remarked that they will continue working on the development of spaces for debate and to publicize the proposals of the candidates who are currently in competition to reach the presidency of the country.

“We want to continue supporting the spaces so that citizens can learn about and be informed in the best way about the proposals of the candidates and that in the same way the candidates know and are informed about the true concerns of the citizens”, narrowed.

Hidalgo specified that in their last meeting they developed as a theme the five main problems that citizens expect to be solved by the candidates with clear proposals and action plans.

“Among these issues we talk about security, which is the main concern of Ecuadorians, we also talk about the economy and the vision of the economic model that the candidates will manage to become president, whether or not they will defend the dollarization of the economy,” story.

He added that another point that generates concern among citizens are the preparations and the contingency plan that the candidates have before the El Niño Phenomenon, how will they act to mitigate the impact of the phenomenon on the most vulnerable populations?.

On the proposal of a debate between the candidates, Ruth Hidalgo indicated that the problems in the agendas of the candidates have prevented a date from being reached. “We have seen that they are developing their agendas with a large presence in the provinces,” he said.

He commented that the next debate will be a continuation of the topic on the popular consultation for the permanence of mineral and oil resources, in the subsoil of the Choco Andino and Yasuní. (ILS)

