Citizen Participation Table was held with students from Beté

Citizen Participation Table was held with students from Beté

More than 30 boys, girls, adolescents and young people who are part of the IE Diego Luis Córdoba Pino belonging to the Beté municipal board, Medio Atrato municipality, attended and learned first-hand about the Route for Recruitment care and prevention, Use and Utilization of Children and Adolescents by illegal groups.

This table is carried out within the framework of the UNICEF Global Strategy Child-Friendly Territories – TAN in version 2.0, managing to position and scale in the participation processes in a significant and comprehensive manner in compliance with the Public Policy for Early Childhood, Childhood , Adolescence and Family Strengthening.

The Seeds of Change Toolbox was also implemented, they were made aware of the twelve key points for the protection of children, promotion of children’s rights, installed capacity was left to allies in the territory and in a playful way recreational children and adolescents enjoyed the Golombiao Game “The game of peace”.

The early childhood coordinator, Liseth Flórez Quinto, and the Roundtable coordinator, Dorangela Ibargüen Mosquera, provided technical assistance to the mayor’s office on issues such as COMPOS, LA MIAF, and CIETI MUNICIPAL, which are institutional spaces and tools to address problems. and needs of this population.

It should be noted that these activities will be extended to the different municipalities of Chocó for the guarantee and rights of children.

This event was coordinated by the early childhood police, the ICBF Quibdó Zonal Center, professionals from the Social Ties project, UNICEF – Chocó consultant, municipal parish, Medio Atrato mayor’s office, team from the Family Police Station, among others.

