Home News Citizen security: its implications in the Salvadoran context, Walter Fagoaga
News

Citizen security: its implications in the Salvadoran context, Walter Fagoaga

by admin
Citizen security: its implications in the Salvadoran context, Walter Fagoaga

Within the framework of one year of the exceptional regime, the sociologist Walter Fagoaga recalled the weekend in which more than 80 people died in 2022, which led the Government to implement the regime, creating an important rupture in the that marked a before and after in terms of security in the country, he said.

“Citizen security is the State in which a citizen in a republic, a country and a territory finds freedom, harmony and is absent from fears that could cause physical, psychological and material harm”he expressed.

For Fagoaga, with the exception regime, rights and guarantees to maintain order are taken away, judicial terms are lengthened to arrest enemies on long dates and the presumption of innocence is eliminated.

Despite the above, the sociologist highlighted that little by little, as the territory was recovered, the citizens also began to denounce it, the citizen began to lose fear and the possibility of recovering the territory began to grow.

In this way, he pointed out that El Salvador went from being the country with the highest homicide rates in Latin America, to being considered today as one of the countries with the lowest rate in Latin America.

“From the point of view of contractualists, the State does have the right to use violence to bring order to those who interrupt the social contract”Fagoaga said.

See also  Train tickets for New Year's Day in 2022 will be available for sale yesterday, relatively sufficient tickets are available for popular routes

You may also like

Bitcoin Hash Rates Rising, Miners Are Gradually Coming...

UNOCT and AUI organize the First Graduation Ceremony...

Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday March 30,...

4.6 magnitude earthquake in Molise: also felt in...

Gongju City resumes ‘Songseon-Donghyeon District Urban Development Project’...

Carolina Cruz would have attended the FEP with...

Open Data: from theory to practice. A new...

Marcel Nemec: We forgot the good. We have...

“Avianca’s high costs will be a low blow...

Denied treatment and doctors fleeing hospitals: new rules

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy