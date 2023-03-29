Within the framework of one year of the exceptional regime, the sociologist Walter Fagoaga recalled the weekend in which more than 80 people died in 2022, which led the Government to implement the regime, creating an important rupture in the that marked a before and after in terms of security in the country, he said.

“Citizen security is the State in which a citizen in a republic, a country and a territory finds freedom, harmony and is absent from fears that could cause physical, psychological and material harm”he expressed.

For Fagoaga, with the exception regime, rights and guarantees to maintain order are taken away, judicial terms are lengthened to arrest enemies on long dates and the presumption of innocence is eliminated.

Despite the above, the sociologist highlighted that little by little, as the territory was recovered, the citizens also began to denounce it, the citizen began to lose fear and the possibility of recovering the territory began to grow.

In this way, he pointed out that El Salvador went from being the country with the highest homicide rates in Latin America, to being considered today as one of the countries with the lowest rate in Latin America.

“From the point of view of contractualists, the State does have the right to use violence to bring order to those who interrupt the social contract”Fagoaga said.